Tom Brady’s ex-teammate claims Bill Belichick went ballistic at GOAT Patriots QB in first meeting

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jun 08, 2023 19:00 GMT
Tom Brady got torched by Bill Belichick, former teammate claims

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had a reputation of getting heated at players from time to time. However, many believed that it was a case of two alphas taking turns against the players. According to former teammate Devin McCourty, it was clear who truly had the upper hand of the dynamic between the two.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, Devin McCourty revealed that the quarterback would taken open reprimands in front of the team, including the rookies. The fear resulting from the meeting left McCourty fearing for his job security:

"Tom let Bill demand a lot out of him in front of the team which set the tone for my first ever meeting. Bill went right at Tom and I remember sitting there as a first-round pick like, 'Oh, they talking to Tom like that.'"
He continued, explaining how the one-way conversation molded his mindset:

"We were talking about leadership and he's going in about leadership. 'This is what it looks like. You just need to do it.' I think every guy in the meeting room, especially [rookies were] like, 'I'm going to get cut if I don't come and perform.' I know that was my mindset as a first-round rookie. If I don't do what I need to do, they'll have me out of here in a heartbeat."
Tom Brady lightens up with NFL career wound down

With every day that passes, the former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback is getting farther away from those meetings and the need to be intense. Without a career to nourish in the league, he's been able to kick his feet out on the couch and let the tensity fade.

Of course, at first, letting the tension fade is tense in itself, but once the quarterback fully relaxes, it is tough to rewind oneself up. That said, that is what's going to need to happen once his FOX deal becomes reality in 2024.

What is Tom Brady going to need to do in 2024?

The ex-Patriots quarterback will need to learn broadcasting from scratch, which includes an entire new skillset. He'll need to learn how to network while playing nice to get interviews and inside information. He'll also need to learn how to get comfortable talking out loud to nobody and retell the same information game after game with charisma.

He'll also need to learn how to draw in a viewer and drop the technical jargon while still explaining the essence of concepts. As a partial owner of the Raiders, Brady will also need to break ground on navigating how to report on his team and its opponents. Some believe No. 12 has bitten off more than he can chew.

However, will the former quarterback have the final laugh in proving wrong another wave of detractors?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Good Morning Football and H/T Sportskeeda.

