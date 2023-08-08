Tom Brady’s TB12 method gets Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek’s approval

Tom Bady has spent years developing and marketing his TB12 wellness method. Model Camille Kostek, who is Rob Gronkowki's longtime girlfriend, recently gave her seal of approval. She posted a photo of the TB12 logo on the wall, indicating she was at one of the facilities.

She added the caption by saying she was a 'stan', or fan, of the TB12 method. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is clearly a fan of the wellness plan that focuses on more than weight loss. The former NFL quarterback created a wellness lifestyle focused on hydration, pliability, nutrition, mental fitness, and movement.

"A TB12 method stan"

Camille Kostek posted a photo on her Instagram stories, declaring she was a 'stan' of TB12.

Kostek then tagged Alex Guerrero, Brady's longtime health and wellness coach, as well as the TB12 brand. Brady and Guerrero have two flagship locations in Tampa, Florida, and Foxborough, Massachusetts. There are eight additional locations across the United States. New York City, Philadelphia, and Las Vegas are some of the most popular.

Camille Kostek shows Sports Illustrated honor she received

Over the weekend, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Camille Kostek shared a series of photos from this year's launch party in May. She captioned the photos, saying she may not have a Hollywood star, but, she does have this.

That honor would be a swimsuit shaped decal that lined the walkway into the event. The swimsuit had her name on it as one of the most coveted models in the yearly edition.

"doesn’t have a star of fame but does have this SI swimsuit"

While she may be one of the most recognized faces in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, she had to work hard to get that recognition. She applied for the spot in the magazine through an open casting call in 2017. This was after her tenure as a cheerleader for the New England Patriots.

She walked the runway during Miami Fashion Week that year and made her debut in the issue in 2018. Being chosen amongst 5,000 applicants for the opportunity to appear in the issue.

Camille Kostek's popularity during her rookie season with Sports Illustrated granted her the opportunity to be named the cover model for the 2019 issue.

She has appeared in every annual issue since then. Just like her boyfriend, Kostek happens to be a famed internet celebrity and frequently catches headlines for her antics on social media.