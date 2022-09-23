Tom Brady's TB12 method raises doubts after being taught in schools: "Some of this stuff is not rooted in good science"

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is in his 23rd NFL season and his longevity is constantly praised. The 45-year-old attributes his longevity to his lifestyle and wellness. Along with his personal lifestyle and body coach Alex Guerrero, Brady created the 'TB12' wellness and lifestyle brand.

Last month, the Pinellas County School District, located in the Tampa Bay area, announced that they would be implementing the 'TB12' method in their physical education classes. Six middle schools and four high schools have started using the curriculum in their classes.

The hopes are that every physical education class in the district will implement the program by the start of the 2023-24 school year.

'TB12' focuses on five pillars: hydration, pliability, nutrition, movement, and mental fitness. Not only is it a fitness plan, but also contains a line of products, consisting of plant-based protein, electrolytes, and some fitness equipment.

It's a brand that Tom Brady and his wellness coach have marketed to adults and now young students as well.

However, with all of the highlights that the program can offer to students, there are health professionals who believe it may not be the best idea.

According to the Associated Press, Karen Rommelfanger, a Neurology and Psychiatry professor at Emory University, feels that Brady's lifestyle brand may be using students to sell more products.

She says that she is sure that the Tom Brady-led brand is trying to infuse healthier habits for students, but there's also a business angle to it.

“I’m sure one of the benefits is to help students get better exercise habits and physical fitness habits. But does it also start to enroll another generation of consumers for their product?”

Mike Fantigrassi, senior director of product development for the National Academy of Sports Medicine, said that he feels that the TB12 method isn't a science-based program and shouldn't be used to influence students.

“Some of this stuff is not rooted in good science. And if you’re bringing a curriculum into schools, I believe it should be rooted in good science.” -Mike Fantigrassi

Grant Shriver, the TB12 CEO and president, said that the brand is focused on marketing to adults. But, he did say that the school program allows the brand to see if there is a younger clientele.

“Today we kind of focus on a little bit older client for the most part. This just kind of gives us a little bit of a vision of how we could go approach just more people.”

Tom Brady opens new 'TB12' center in Las Vegas

Quarterback Tom Brady has announced that his brand TB12 has opened a new fitness center. Located at the Wynn Las Vegas resort, the newest TB12 center gives guests the opportunity to work on-on-one with a licensed personal trainer.

The TB12 line of electrolytes, protein, and supplements will also be available for purchase for guests at the state-of-the art gym. Other TB12 centers are located in New York, Boston, Tampa, Foxboro, Philadelphia, and West Palm Beach.

