Tom Brady sounds out former New England Patriots teammates in latest Madden ad

Tom Brady has been one of the biggest salesmen of the Madden games over the last few years. Being the face of the game, it comes with the territory. Now, it seems, he has taken to starring in commercials promoting the product.

A new Madden commercial just launched starring Tom Brady and it raised a few eyebrows, as Brady is known to do.

Brady's freshest Madden 22 commercial

In the recently released commercial, Brady is the star of a pseudo-sitcom from the 1990s. The commercial takes place in what is supposed to be his living room. His goal is to get some of the old stars out of retirement to come play football with him. However, none of the old guys want to give Brady a second thought as some even hang up on the quarterback.

After calling guys like Chad Ochocinco, Julian Edelman, Randy Moss and others (canned laughter breaks out after each rejection), Brady eventually gives up and sits down in front of his Xbox console. The console has Madden 22 booted up and ready to play as Brady slips on his headset and picks up the controller.

Cincinnati Bengals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

"I guess I'll play online," Brady says at the end of the advertisement as he slips on his headset.

Madden 22 releases on August 17 for those who have pre-ordered the MVP edition. For those looking to play the vanilla version, they will have to wait until August 20.

Madden 22 also has a ten-hour trial available to EA Play subscribers. Those who have Game Pass Ultimate will also have access to the trial, as the EA Play subscription comes with Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox.

Xbox One gamers have been complaining of a glitch that makes their trial time run out faster, but EA has since addressed the issue. Those who have encountered the glitch will get unlimited playtime until the MVP edition launches at midnight on August 17.

Madden 22 will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

