LOOK: Tom Brady had a special shout-out for Michael Jordan while heading into his 23rd NFL season

Tom Brady will be playing in his 23rd NFL season in 2022. The seven-time Super Bowl champion retired in February, only to change his mind 40 days later. Brady will be one of the oldest players ever at 45-years-old.

On Wednesday, Brady posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story shooting basketball. In his caption, he gave a shout out to the most successful player in NBA history, Michael Jordan.

Brady's caption mentioned the numbers 23 and 45, which reference Jordan. Jordan wore number 23 for the majority of his career. There was a 23 game stint where he wore the number 45 in 1995, after coming out of retirement.

Michael Hurley @michaelFhurley Tom Brady still wants to be Michael Jordan Tom Brady still wants to be Michael Jordan https://t.co/zRBo0IESSK

Interestingly enough, Brady and Jordan have followed similar career trajectories thus far. Both players came out of retirement (in Jordan's case, he came out of retirement twice.) Both legends also left the teams they were synonymous with to close their careers elsewhere.

Now that Tom Brady is back for his 23rd season, he will look to further extend his legacy as the best player in NFL history. Possibly, in the same way Jordan did in 2001 when he looked to prove he could still play against the best of them at the age of 38.

Tom Brady is on quest for his eighth Super Bowl ring

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among the favorites to win the NFC along with the Los Angeles Rams. Brady showed no signs of physical decline in 2021 and has kept himself in shape throughout this offseason.

There's little reason to doubt Brady's ability to excel in 2022 on the field. With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Brady has one of NFL's most lethal receiving corps.

That said, the uncertain status of Rob Gronkowski looms large over the Bucs. Gronkowski has been non-committal to returning or retiring and is leaving the door open for both possibilities.

Even if Gronkowski doesn't return for another season alongside Brady, the three-time NFL MVP should remain one of the league's elite quarterbacks.

His longevity is as impressive as the accomplishments he's achieved playing football. Few players have played at an older age than Brady, and none of them come close to being as good at their age as Brady has been in his 40s.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter This stat really puts Tom Brady's career in perspective 🤯 #SCFacts This stat really puts Tom Brady's career in perspective 🤯 #SCFacts https://t.co/S0NehNgIqd

Time will tell whether Brady is successful in his goal of achieving an eighth Super Bowl ring. Regardless of whether he does or not, he has respect from Jordan and other legends for the revolutionary way he's taken care of his body as he's aged.

