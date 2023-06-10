IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady spotted at Le Mans days after being pictured with Irina Shayk

Tom Brady is living it up in retirement, making headlines every week since calling time on his career.

This week, Brady was spotted at the centenary 24 Hours Le Mans circuit with another sporting icon in attendance.

NBA superstar LeBron James flagged off the race, with Toyota and Ferrari set to battle it out in France.

Tom Brady in discussion with the Hertz Brand team

Brady pictured alongside the Hertz team

Brady recently starred in a Hertz advertisement with actress Yvonne Orji, who hosts a fictional TV show in the commercial.

The Patriots legend, of course, is not one to shy away from public appearances.

Just this past week, the seven-time Super Bowl champion doled out a bunch of interviews making his plans clear for 2023.

Tom Brady at the 2023 Le Mans circuit

What is Tom Brady doing now?

Fresh off buying a minority ownership stake in the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, Brady said he's in talks to purchase another minority stake, this time in the Las Vegas Raiders.

Both franchises are owned by Mark Davis. The NFL legend spoke about his plans for the year, categorically stating that he will not return to the league. He added that he's more than happy to avoid taking hits from the likes of Rams superstar Aaron Donald.

On the relationship side of things, while Brady seemingly hasn't been up to much in retirement, he was pictured alongside Cristiano Ronaldo's former partner Irina Shayk this week.

According to reports, Brady attended an A-list wedding this month with Shayk also in attendance. The pair were reportedly guests at the wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick.

Other than the off-field gossip, Brady was most recently spotted with the 2023 NFL rookie class, where he doled out advice to the likes of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis.

Brady will also join FOX in 2024 in the booth. The NFL icon has a reported $375 million deal with FOX to join as a broadcaster starting next year.

Between the Raiders ownership and the FOX contract, Brady seemingly won't be away from the NFL for too long.

