"I’ve got to be really mindful" - Tom Brady is determined to check his emotions amid separation rumors with wife Gisele Bundchen

You might be living under a rock if you've missed the update about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's separation rumors. The couple is reportedly living away from each other, a result of Brady deciding to unretire. Furthermore, Brady's season might not be up to a flawless start.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been the NFL power couple for years. Of course, their journey has been turbulent in its own way. Though there have been reports of Bundchen living away, she has traveled to be with her children.

According to Brady on the recent Let's Go! podcast, he needs to keep his emotions in check. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB got significantly emotional during his game against the New Orleans Saints. The timing, of course, coincides with all the divorce rumors with Bundchen.

“I’ve got to be really mindful of that going forward and getting my emotions in a good place, so it allows me to be the best player I can be."

This comes after Brady threw a tablet to the ground, while also yelling at his teammates. Brady admitted that he needs to stay poised, which was not the case on Sunday.

“I think there’s an importance where you can become too overly emotional, which I definitely think I was yesterday."

The Bucs star added that he needs to be in a better place, for himself and also for his teammates.

Is Tom Brady losing patience with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Along with Tom Brady's personal life, his time with the Bucs is also under scrutiny. The 45-year-old's outburst on the field has turned quite a few heads, with some of them feeling Brady is running out of patience with the Bucs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

According to Skip Bayless, Brady is currently frustrated with his situation at Tampa Bay. This could be a result of many factors, including the team's defense.

"He's getting more and more frustrated. We'd already seen him toss his helmet, and then he fired the tablet into the turf over on the sidelines."

Despite Brady's apparent frustration, one cannot connect it to Bundchen or his personal life directly. According to a few reports, Brady might not be bothered about the whole situation as everyone claims him to be.

Ultimately, fans and those intrigued will have to wait for a proper statement from either Bundchen or Tom Brady to put an end to the constant flow of rumors.

