Jason and Travis Kelce hosted an episode of their "New Heights" podcast live at their alma mater, the University of Cincinnati. The live podcast was a big hit and their loyal fans entered the Fifth Third Arena in droves to get a glimpse of the well-known NFL brothers.

While the night was full of fun, there was one turn of events that led to Jason Kelce losing a prized possession. The former Philadelphia Eagles center informed fans on this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast that he lost his Super Bowl ring during a game at the live event.

Jason stated:

"But there was an unfortunate-ness as you guys know, this game existed because I continued to lose my Super Bowl ring. And I don't even know if Travis still knows this. But I legitimately lost my Super Bowl ring in this event. They could not find it."

He continued:

"Jake and intern Brandon the next day searching through the chili to try and find the sock that had my Super Bowl ring in it. We have still yet to find it. All of this stuff has been thrown away. So I think we can safely assume that my Super Bowl ring is now in a landfill someplace in the Cincinnati tri-state area. I didn't think that would happen."

A video of the contestants searching through the skyline chili for his Super Bowl ring was posted on the "New Heights" X account last week.

After Jason confessed to his brother that his Super Bowl LII ring was in fact nowhere to be found, Travis Kelce then had a short response to his brother's negligence:

“You’re such a f**king imbecile"

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was clearly left speechless that his brother had lost his one and only Super Bowl ring.

Jason and Travis Kelce react to Taylor Swift's "New Heights" at Coachella

Photos of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attending Coachella went viral on Saturday night. One aspect of the Grammy award winner's music festival outfit caught everyone's attention: a green "New Heights" hat.

The Kelce brothers spoke about Swift wearing the hat and the attention it brought with it.

Jason Kelce started the conversation by saying:

"We know who you went with, saw the pictures, we know who you went with."

The Chiefs tight end then replied:

"She was supporting the New Heights!"

Jason said that the green hat Swift wore at Coachella quickly sold out on the "New Heights" website.

Travis Kelce then talked about their experience at Coachella and experiencing it from the pit with the other thousands of fans in attendance.

