Travis Kelce's mom Donna uses Chiefs TE's favorite song from Taylor Swift's latest album in special birthday tribute

Travis Kelce turned 36 on Sunday, and his mother, Donna Kelce, marked the occasion in a special way. She wished the Chiefs' tight end a happy birthday via her Instagram story, sharing a post from the "Kelce Brothers" fan page.

Donna chose the first slide of the post, which featured a childhood picture of Travis with his elder brother, Jason. Donna added a simple 3-word caption along with her Instagram story.

"Happy birthday, Travis," Donna Kelce wrote.

Donna Kelce wishes Travis Kelce on 36th birthday (Image Credit: Donna/IG)

An interesting detail to note about Donna's story was her selection of music. She picked the song "Opalite", which is Travis Kelce's favorite one from Taylor Swift's latest album called "The Life Of A Showgirl." Interestingly, the song was inspired by the Chiefs tight end, according to Swift.

On Friday, the "Capital Breakfast" radio show released an interview with Taylor Swift, where she shared the backstory of finding inspiration for "Opalite." The "Blank Space" singer revealed that opalite was Kelce's birthstone, and she loved the idea of its existence being man-made.

"And so Travis's birthstone is an opal," Swift said [Timestamp - 6:43] "So it's like that. I've always fixated on that. I've always loved that stone, and I thought it was a kind of cool metaphor that like it's a man-made opal and happiness can also be man-made too. So that's kind of what the song is about, is that the kind of juxtaposition of those two."

Jason Kelce shed light on mom Donna's pressure on Travis Kelce

Even though Travis Kelce has taken a major relationship step by getting engaged to Taylor Swift, there's a lot that he has to achieve compared to his brother Jason Kelce, especially when it comes to having his own family.

In episode 155 of the "New Heights: podcast, Travis revealed how his mom Donna "has Jason no. 1 because he has kids." This has placed huge pressure on the Chiefs' tight end.

"That is true," Jason said. "She has said that. She has made that comment. She's put some pressure on him."

Amidst all the buzz surrounding her marriage, Taylor Swift recently opened up about the possible performance of Ed Sheeran during her wedding ceremony.

