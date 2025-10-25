  • home icon
  Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift wedding date rumours gain full steam with final venue being speculated by fans

Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift wedding date rumours gain full steam with final venue being speculated by fans

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Oct 25, 2025 20:51 GMT
Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift wedding date rumours gain full steam with final venue being speculated by fans
Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift wedding date rumours gain full steam with final venue being speculated by fans

Travis Kelce is reportedly marrying Taylor Swift in the 2026 NFL off-season. The date is set for June 13. The wedding will happen at the Breakers estate in Newport, Rhode Island.

After the "New York Post" shared this alleged news on Instagram on Friday, NFL fans shared their thoughts in the comment section.

“Interestingly, Taylor made reference to ‘The Gilded Age’ during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," one fan commented.

Another fan wrote:

“She is getting married in RI on July 13th. The date was taken by another bride. So, she offered to pay for her wedding if she changed it.”
A third fan commented:

“My daughter heard the exact same thing but it was in Palm Springs. My daughter works in broadcasting in NYC.”
Source: (Via Instagram/ @nypost)

More fans jumped in to share what they thought.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @nypost)

It all began when Grace O’Neill and Isabelle Truman gave their listeners some inside scoop about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding during their September 26 podcast episode.

Truman said:

“We got a DM from a girlie. I don’t know how public this knowledge is but she sent a screenshot of a phone that said, ‘one of my friend’s friend’s is getting married at [bleeped] in Rhode Island on June 13, 2026. The venue called her and said someone is willing to buy you out of your date.’” [23:24]
The host added:

"She said, 'No, I don’t want to switch my date.' They called her back and said that [the couple] are willing to pay for their whole wedding and honeymoon to have this date. So they said, 'Yes.' They think it might be Taylor Swift. June 13 is the only 13th that falls on a Saturday, and it is near Taylor’s house in Rhode Island. 13 is Taylor’s lucky number.”
Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on August 26.

Also Read: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding timeline gets delayed due to major legal documentation: Report

Lewis Capaldi makes offer to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift for spot on their wedding guest list

Scottish singer, Lewis Capaldi would love to attend Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s future wedding. However, his barter offer is an aquatic creature.

“My dad is a fishmonger,” Capaldi explained on Tuesday via People. “My dad will supply the fish, Taylor. The freshest fish, by the way, for your wedding”

Meanwhile, on Friday, 50 Cent was asked about Taylor Swift name-dropping him on her new album "The Life of a Showgirl."

To which, the rapper praised the pop star during an interview with Extra TV.

Then came the jab.

When asked about Kelce’s relationship, he said:

“I like it a lot better than the last thing [Kelce] had going on."
It was a shot at Chiefs tight end's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, who Kelce dated before linking with Swift.

Also Read: "Get a ride called Cruel Summer" - Taylor Swift fans react as Travis Kelce becomes co-owner of amusement park company

