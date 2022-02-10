Trio of friends who've attended every Super Bowl together plan one last trip

Super Bowl LVI is just four days away and for the first time in two years, it will be a full house at the big game, with SoFi Stadium expecting around 80,000 NFL fans in attendance.

In attendance at Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will be three lifelong friends who have yet to miss a Super Bowl since the game's inception 55 years ago.

But, this year, the three men believe it may be their last trip to the game as a group. The oldest of the three fans, 85-year-old Don Crisman, said that he is 100% sure that this will be his last trip.

The other two, 82-year-old Gregory Eaton and 80-year-old Tom Henschel, would like to try to attend more in the future, but are unsure at this moment.

“One year at a time, but I’m feeling we’re very near the end.”-Don Crisman

Henschel aspires to make it to 2026, in hopes of attending his goal of 60 Super Bowl games.

“I still think I have a few years left. I’m going to try to make it to 60. But old man age is catching up to all of u."-Tom Henschel

The three longtime friends first attended their first championship game in 1955, then referred to as the AFL-NFL World Championship, which also took place in the Los Angeles area, about ten miles from SoFi Stadium. Their original group was actually bigger, but has sadly dwindled over the years as the fans have aged.

The game allows for the three to have a scheduled and definite time and place to spend time together each year, seeing as all three live in different cities across the United States.

Last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and limited capacity, they weren't able to sit together in the same row, but sat a few rows apart. This Sunday, the three of them will be altogether again, enjoying the game as they are used to.

One thing that has changed throughout the years is the cost of a ticket. The three fans said they spent about $2,500 per ticket for Super Bowl LVI, which is about 400 times more expensive than what they spent in the 1960s.

Despite the cost of the tickets, the distance traveled and even the outcome of the game, Crisman, Eaton and Henschel will all enjoy would could be their last Super Bowl together as a trio.

