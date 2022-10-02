Congress set to step in after head of Brain Injury Task Force writes to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Dolphins owner after Tua concussion

Tua Tagovailoa has already suffered multiple serious injuries in back-to-back games this season.

The NFLPA's investigation into what transpired in Week 3 and Week 4 is still ongoing, but things could come to a head sooner rather than later, especially with the recent termination of the neurotrauma consultant involved the quarterback's concussion scare.

However, the United States Congress is now entering the conversation regarding Tua.

United States Representative Bill Pascrell Jr. of New Jersey, also the head of the Brain Injury Task Force, penned a letter to both NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

In a letter to both Goodell and Ross, Pascrell wrote about what he saw happen to the former Alabama quarterback versus the Cincinnati Bengals during the Week 4 matchup, calling for answers:

“I, like millions of Americans, am disturbed about what happened in Thursday night’s contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins," Pascrell wrote in the letter.

"The concussion to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on national television, occurring just four days after he was injured in a game, demands immediate answers from the Miami Dolphins organization and the National Football League."

Pascrell Jr. added:

"It appears that Mr. Tagovailoa may have suffered a concussion on Sunday, September 25, in Miami’s game against the Buffalo Bills. And yet, he was back on the field Thursday, September 29 against Cincinnati, raising dire questions on whether the Dolphins and NFL officials disregarded Mr. Tagovailoa’s safety to rush him back into action."

Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 @BillPascrell Today I’ve written to NFL commish Roger Goodell and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross demanding answers about the concussion to @Tua days after he had another injury. As head of Congress’s Brain Injury Task Force I want to know how the hell he was on the field last night. Today I’ve written to NFL commish Roger Goodell and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross demanding answers about the concussion to @Tua days after he had another injury. As head of Congress’s Brain Injury Task Force I want to know how the hell he was on the field last night. https://t.co/cMzSAOtzFH

Pascrell Jr. co-founded the Congressional Brain Injury Task Force in 2001 and has served as task force co-chair since its inception.

The injuries Tua Tagovailoa suffered versus the Bills and Bengals

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa being taken out on a stretcher versus the Cincinnati Bengals on TNF

During the Dolphins' Week 3 game versus the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa took a hit from linebacker Matt Milano, getting up slowly and appearing to wobble after.

He was, however, placed back in the game.

At the time, the Dolphins medical staff called it a back injury, which didn't seem to be the case.

A few days later, on Thursday night versus the Bengals, the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was slammed to the turf by Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou.

The quarterback was taken off the field via a stretcher and taken to a local hospital where he was later discharged. He traveled back with his teammates from Cincinnati.

Now that Congress is looking into why Tua was on the field after the Bills game, the NFL and the NFLPA will likely feel the heat to hasten the resolution of the new concussion protocols moving forward.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Rep. Bill Pascrell and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far