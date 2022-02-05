TV show Aaron Rodgers guest starred in trolls him over his COVID vaccination status

ABC's TV show "The Connors" has trolled Aaron Rodgers over his vaccination status in its latest episode. The Packers quarterback was a guest star on the show last spring, and it appears that the show has now taken a shot at the 38-year-old.

The line was in response to a character by the name of Mark (played by Ames McNamara) who was unhappy about having to return to school. To which another character, Becky (played by Lecy Goranson), responded by saying that he should be homeschooled.

The apparent dig, which took place in the opening scene, saw Laurie Metcalf's character chime in to the situation, saying a line that read:

“Then you won’t be forced to have all those life-saving vaccines, and you can make up your own scientific theories like your favorite athletes.”

Rodgers continues to take shots over vaccine stance

Rodgers is not vaccinated against COVID-19

It is just the latest in a long line of shots taken at Rodgers after his vaccination status became public knowledge. It all started back in training camp when the quarterback said he was "immunizied" against COVID-19 when asked if he had been vaccinated.

He then contracted the virus after the Week 8 win over Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, forcing him to miss 10 days which included the team's trip to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. Because of the league's protocols, it was then revealed that only unvaccinated players had to miss 10 days, which immediately got everyone talking.

The Brent Hughes Show @TopFanTV Aaron Rodgers made an extra Friday appearance on the Pat McAfee show to explain his stance in the COVID vaccine, after testing positive.



Rodgers told the media “I’m immunized” in August when asked if he was vaccinated Aaron Rodgers made an extra Friday appearance on the Pat McAfee show to explain his stance in the COVID vaccine, after testing positive. Rodgers told the media “I’m immunized” in August when asked if he was vaccinated https://t.co/uNWSsrCaLt

It was then revealed that he had lied about his status, and as expected, many came down hard on him. Rodgers' stated his reasonings on why he chose not to get vaccinated on the Pat McAfee Show, but it did little to curb the anger towards him.

His vaccination status continues to be a subject people still talk about, and it is clearly still front of mind for the writers of "The Connors," who have not forgotten what the Packers quarterback did.

The 38-year-old did have a superb NFL campaign, though, in which he finished the regular season with 4,115 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions as he led the Packers to the number one seed in the NFC.

Unfortunately, Green Bay was bundled out by Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers. Rodgers' immediate future quickly became a hot topic of discussion following the Packers' 10-13 Divisional Round playoff loss. He has since been linked with several teams, including the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans, but there has been no official word yet on where he has chosen to play next season.

He did state that a decision will be made before the NFL's free agency period opens on March 16. While many are wondering just what is next for the 38-year-old, it is clear that some have still not forgotten about his controversial stance on COVID-19 vaccines.

