Vikings GM's wife Chelsea has 2-word reaction on Timberwolves beating Lakers to take 3-1 lead in NBA playoffs

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and his wife, Chelsea, spent the weekend watching an NBA playoff game. On Sunday, Chelsea posted a few pictures of her game day on her Instagram handle, where she has around 1136 followers.

The couple watched the Game 4 tip-off between the Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers, in which the former registered a 116-113 win to take the first-round series with a 3-1 record. Chelsea cheered for the Wolves and posted a picture with her husband and her friends with a solid two-word caption for the winning team.

"Go Wolves!!!!!" she wrote in the caption of the IG story.

Vikings GM's wife, Chelsea via Instagram story/@chelseakeaulani)

For the NBA game day, the Vikings general manager’s wife opted for a casual and comfortable outfit. Chelsea wore blue printed jeans with a Timberwolves jersey while her husband donned a black shirt and black pants with a green cap. Intriguingly, Chelsea twinned with her husband as she carried a green-colored purse.

She posted another Instagram story, a selfie with Adofo-Mensah with an adorable caption.

"Mom & dad date night," she wrote in the caption of the IG Story.

Still Vikings GM's wife, Chelsea's Instagram story/@chelseakeaulani)

Chelsea seemingly is an avid sports lover. Fans got a rare glimpse of her watching a basketball match on her Instagram last month.

On March 30, she posted a picture of her son playing at home with a basketball while a March Madness game was shown on the television screen. Sharing the post, she wrote:

"March Madness…and just like that."

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Chelsea were blessed with a baby boy named Duke Kalaei Kwesi Adofo-Mensah back in 2023. On her Instagram account, she actively posts about her day-to-day life and also her family pictures on the platform.

Vikings general manager shares his excitement to welcome Donovan Jackson to the team

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Vikings picked up Donovan Jackson in round one of the draft. The Ohio State OG became the 24th overall pick of the draft, and following the selection, the team's general manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, shared his excitement to welcome the new player.

"D-Jax! Got our guy!," he tweeted on his X account on Friday.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been serving as the general manager of the Vikings since 2022. He previously worked with the Browns as the vice president of football operations.

