Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowberd is facing heat for a comment he made about Dwayne Haskins on the air today.

Cowherd did a segment on The Herd, where he compiled a list of quarterbacks that can't win a Super Bowl that were drafted since 2013. There were former and current quarterbacks listed with Haskins being one of them.

Haskins tragically passed away on April 9, 2022, after being struck by a dump truck on a highway.

It's a surprise to see Fox air his name in the list and an even bigger surprise to hear Cowherd mention his name on air.

"And the third category is 20 guys who are not getting to the Super Bowl and certainly not winning it. From Baker Mayfield, Teddy Bridgewater, Dwayne Haskins."

The graphic then made an error reading "Colin's QBs that can win Super Bowls." He then corrected the graphic right after mentioning Haskins.

Here is the video below:

This is factually correct, given that Haskins passed away 16 months ago. On today's show, Colin Cowherd mentioned Dwayne Haskins as one of the QBs who cannot win a Super Bowl.This is factually correct, given that Haskins passed away 16 months ago. pic.twitter.com/L1PvtPLyY6

NFL fans were livid with the remarks Colin Cowherd made about Dwayne Haskins. Many thought it was a surprise to see Haskins' name aired on the list as well as hearing Cowherd mention his name.

Here's how fans reacted:

AC @ayecee17 @BackAftaThis How is this real man what fire everyone in this production

Dak is elite✭ @MJO316x @BackAftaThis Whoever put that graphic together holy shit. Couldn’t even get can’t right.

Lea Gambit @LeaGambit @BackAftaThis CAN'T get a graphic right, can't have a reasonable take n can't keep up with whose tragically passed away 🤦‍♀️

Tim Fread @timmyfread @BackAftaThis Sure they could have left him off the list, including him was also an option. But READING HIS NAME LIVE ON TV? Oh lord...

Silbeez @Silbeez @BackAftaThis I like that he corrected the graphic saying “CAN” instead of “CANT”, like that was the big issue here.

Steve g @gsteve27 @BackAftaThis When does Fox network have a serious sit down with this guy and ask him if he is drunk going through some personal issues or is just mailing it in.

The CGF_Sports Podcast @CGFSports @BackAftaThis Cowherd has been bad for a while but this is just brutal.

Tyler Shivers @TShivs3385 @BackAftaThis @OldTakesExposed I think he needs to issue an apology on this one. It’s one thing if the guy was just out of the league…but when it’s someone who passed away…yeah you gotta do better at your job there Colin

Who does Colin Cowherd work for?

Colin Cowherd currently works for Fox Sports. He hosts his daily radio show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports Radio and Fox Sports 1.

He gained notoriety when he joined ESPN in 2003. He parted ways with the company in 2015 after making controversial remarks about Dominican Republican baseball players and then signed with Fox in August 2015. The Herd is currently the network's number-one radio studio program.

There have been rumors of ESPN pursuing Cowherd once his Fox Sports contract expires in 2025.

It'll be interesting to see if ESPN will still be interested in Cowherd after the insensitive comments he recently made about Dwayne Haskins on air.