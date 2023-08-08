Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowberd is facing heat for a comment he made about Dwayne Haskins on the air today.
Cowherd did a segment on The Herd, where he compiled a list of quarterbacks that can't win a Super Bowl that were drafted since 2013. There were former and current quarterbacks listed with Haskins being one of them.
Haskins tragically passed away on April 9, 2022, after being struck by a dump truck on a highway.
It's a surprise to see Fox air his name in the list and an even bigger surprise to hear Cowherd mention his name on air.
"And the third category is 20 guys who are not getting to the Super Bowl and certainly not winning it. From Baker Mayfield, Teddy Bridgewater, Dwayne Haskins."
The graphic then made an error reading "Colin's QBs that can win Super Bowls." He then corrected the graphic right after mentioning Haskins.
Here is the video below:
NFL fans were livid with the remarks Colin Cowherd made about Dwayne Haskins. Many thought it was a surprise to see Haskins' name aired on the list as well as hearing Cowherd mention his name.
Here's how fans reacted:
Who does Colin Cowherd work for?
Colin Cowherd currently works for Fox Sports. He hosts his daily radio show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports Radio and Fox Sports 1.
He gained notoriety when he joined ESPN in 2003. He parted ways with the company in 2015 after making controversial remarks about Dominican Republican baseball players and then signed with Fox in August 2015. The Herd is currently the network's number-one radio studio program.
There have been rumors of ESPN pursuing Cowherd once his Fox Sports contract expires in 2025.
It'll be interesting to see if ESPN will still be interested in Cowherd after the insensitive comments he recently made about Dwayne Haskins on air.