Watch: Denzel Ward picks off Joe Burrow for an incredible 100-yard pick-6

While the AFC North matchups are always some of the most intense games of the season, the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon is one that has the most meaning in recent years.

The Cleveland Browns currently sit bottom of the AFC North at 4-4 and the Cincinnati Bengals, who lost to the New York Jets last week, are now at 5-3. The outcome of this iconic Cincinnati Bengals/Cleveland Browns meeting could make the race for the division even closer than it already is, meaning both teams are going to leave everything they have on the field.

WATCH: Denzel Ward picks off QB Joe Burrow for 100 yard TD

With 8:55 minutes remaining in the first quarter of Sunday afternoon's game, the Cincinnati Bengals were in the red zone, and the Browns defense was trying to at the very least hold them to a field goal. On a 3rd and Goal, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw the ball to his intended receiver and his favorite target, rookie Ja'Marr Chase.

But it was Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward who caught Joe Burrow's pass. Denzel Ward then returned the interception for 100 yards up the right side of the field, escaping tackles, including one from Joe Burrow himself, to put the Browns on the board first for a 7-0 lead.

Denzel Ward actually missed the last two games for the Browns, which included a divisional matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. Ward was dealing with a hamstring issue, but after that interception, it seems that he is fully healthy. This is the second pick six of Denzel Ward's career and it may have been at the most opportune time.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



(via

DENZEL WARD TOOK IT 100 YARDS FOR THE PICK-SIX(via @NFL DENZEL WARD TOOK IT 100 YARDS FOR THE PICK-SIX(via @NFL)https://t.co/lz5UIww2tt

Ward's interception was a good start for a Cleveland Browns team who has been dealing with injuries and their first game since the mutual release of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

With quarterback Baker Mayfield still dealing with a shoulder injury and having the defense able to intercept and score a touchdown to put the Browns up early, is a welcome relief for the team.

As for Burrow, he and the Bengals blew an 11 point lead against the New York Jets last week, giving them their third loss of the season.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

At the start of the second quarter, the Cleveland Browns currently lead the Cincinnati Bengals 14-7.

Edited by LeRon Haire