WATCH: Footage of Jordan Addison’s reckless driving goes viral amidst outburst towards Vikings WR

Days before the Minnesota Vikings start their training camp, the Minnesota State Patrol pulled over rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison for speeding and reckless driving.

He was driving 140 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone. While driving a Lamborghini Urus, the officers pulled him over around 3 a.m. at Interstate 94 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Here’s the footage of Addison being pulled over.

While the incident is under investigation, Addison was cited for the violations. It’s still uncertain if racing against another vehicle led him to go 85 miles beyond the speed limit.

Minnesota law states that motorists driving 20 miles over the speed limit must pay double the usual fine, typically from $40 to $150. The penalty also doubles if the speeding violation is committed in a school zone or the motorist doesn’t slow down for an emergency vehicle.

However, those ticketed for driving more than 100 miles per hour may lose their license for six months.

Meanwhile, reckless driving in Minnesota can lead to up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. The offender’s license may also be suspended for up to one year.

Jordan Addison and the other Vikings rookies should report to their training camp on July 23, two days before the veterans arrive. They will have their camp at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota, around 17 miles from Minneapolis.

Jordan Addison has released a statement after the incident

The Vikings WR has released a statement regarding the dangerous incident he was booked for. He said:

“Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry.”

Jordan Addison’s football career

The Minnesota Vikings selected Jordan Addison with the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Before that, he transferred from the University of Pittsburgh to the University of Southern California. He wore jersey number three, previously retired in honor of 2002 Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer.

In his lone season with the Trojans, Addison finished with 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games. He also had four rushing attempts for 33 yards. Those numbers made him a First Team All-Pac-12 member last year.

But Jordan Addison became a highly-touted prospect during his final year with the Pittsburgh Panthers. He played 14 games for Pitt in 2021, tallying 100 receptions, 1,593 receiving yards, and 17 touchdowns.

His stellar performance earned him the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best wide receiver. Addison was also a First Team All-ACC member and Consensus All-American that year.

The Vikings will likely use Jordan Addison as a slot receiver, playing alongside reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson. Adam Thielen’s departure also makes him the team’s number two receiver.

Born on January 27, 2002, Addison played high school football for Tuscarora in Frederick, Maryland.

