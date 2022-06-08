WATCH: Former NFL player brutally takes down Amber Heard's lawyer on live TV 

The long-drawn legal battle between Hollywood megastar Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, finally reached its conclusion last week. Jurors ruled that Heard defamed Depp with her op-ed piece published in the Washington Post and awarded the actor $15 million in damages.

They also ordered the actor to pay $2 million in damages to his ex-wife after one of his lawyers was found guilty of defaming the actress.

One of the actress' lawyers, Elaine Bredehoft, appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss the trial. The show's co-host Gayle King introduced Bredehoft and asked her for her opinion on Johnny Depp's big win.

She replied:

"A major setback for women inside the courtroom and outside the courtroom. Amber had an enormous amount of evidence, although a lot of it was suppressed in this case, as opposed to the UK."

When asked why she felt the jury did not believe Amber Heard, Bredehoft explained:

"The other problem is we had cameras in the courtroom. So here we not only had a group of Depp fans that were there every day. A hundred were allowed in, the lined up at one o'clock in the morning for their wristbands to be in that courtroom. But we had everything on camera and we had tremendous social media (presence) that was very very very much against Amber."

After hearing Bredehoft's claims, former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson said:

"I'm a former NFL player. And after a hard loss it's easy to wake up and point to the other side. Oftentimes, I realised the better thing to do was look in the mirror, what mistakes did I make as a player and what mistakes did our coaching staff make and how can we improve from there."

Watch the former wide receiver's riposte below:

Bredehoft discusses the Amber Heard trial

Though the trial is now over, the dust is still settling. Not just for the world that was watching, but for the legal teams involved too.

After his response, Burleson asked the lawyer whether the defense or Heard made any mistakes during the trial.

Bredehoft replied:

"Amber even said on the stand,'I am not perfect. I am a human being.' [Depp's supporters] were giving her death threats. They threatened to microwave her baby. This is the kind of [messages] on social media she was getting. So are any of us perfect? No. Is there something else we should have done? Yes, absolutely."

She continued:

"I always redo my closing 100 times afterwards whether I win or lose. That's part of being a good lawyer, a good trial lawyer. There's always something."

The lawyer went on to claim that there were elements beyond their control and continued to pin the blame on social media for the jurors ruling against Amber Heard.

Watch the full segment above.

It will be interesting to see if this is truly the end of the matter, or if there is still more to come following this courtroom battle.

