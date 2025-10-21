(Watch) Jonathan Owens packs on PDA with Simone Biles as she dons white top and skirt at Bears vs. Saints Week 7 game

Simone Biles on Sunday showed up in style at Soldier Field to cheer for her husband, Jonathan Owens, during the Bears' matchup with the Saints. She posted photos from the stands on Instagram after the game, which included an intimate moment with Owens.In the seventh slide, the couple kissed on the field, with the Bears safety placing his hands on her derrière. Biles wore a white full-sleeve top, a miniskirt with “Owens” written on the back, tall white boots and a purse with his jersey number “36.”&quot;Trust me, I know ball 🏈,&quot; Biles wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOther pictures included Biles' car selfie and celebrating with fellow Bears players' partners.Chicago defeated New Orleans 26-14. The Bears defense shut down Spencer Rattler with three picks and four sacks. D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai ran wild, combining for over 200 yards and two touchdowns. It was Chicago’s fourth consecutive victory win, and its first over the Saints since 2008.During the Bears-Commanders Week 6 matchup, Biles turned heads with a $2,984 Dior handbag and a $35,950 Audemars Piguet watch. She paired the luxury ensemble with white fitted turtleneck and navy and orange full pant with “Owens 36” stitched on the leg. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChicago won by just one point 25-24.Jonathan Owens’ wife Simone Biles hints at breast augmentation surgery as she visits couple's dream homeSimone Biles showed off her “first flip in a year” on the in-ground trampoline at her $3,000,000 home on Friday.“First flip - in a year - at the new house - with new 🍒,” Biles wrote on Instagram.Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens', home was built from the ground up starting in September 2023. It is a waterfront property in a private, serene neighborhood in Spring, Texas.The Olympic gymnast shared a series of intimate photos with Owens inside their dream home on Sept. 20. The couple cuddled in coordinated white outfits.Biles and Owens met on the dating app Raya, and made their relationship Instagram official in July 2020. He proposed with an oval-cut diamond ring in February 2022.They got married in two ceremonies in April 2023, a courthouse in Houston and a lavish destination wedding in Cabo, Mexico, with family and friends.