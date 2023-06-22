WATCH: Josh Allen's ex Brittany Williams enjoys pool time in Tuscany

The former longtime girlfriend of Josh Allen is living it up in Italy. Brittany Williams is enjoying all the finer things in life as she vacations at some of the most luxurious spots in the country.

After her breakup with the star quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, the Pilates instructor has been active on social media and has been showing off her beautiful outfits. Recently, Brittany flew to Italy with her family, where she is giving her fans a sneak peek into her extravagant vacation.

From visiting the Colosseum to enjoying delicious Italian delicacies, Williams is keeping herself busy. Recently, she uploaded a TikTok video that showed her having a great time with her mother.

Fans were happy to see her relaxing and enjoying herself with her family after a hard breakup. Many of them complimented her stylish black bathing suit.

This is the second time that the fashion influencer has uploaded a post of herself in a bikini. Previously, Brittany Williams stunned in a white bikini and got positive reactions from her fans.

Brittany Williams' friend once threw shade at her ex-boyfriend

When Brittany and Allen attended the Kentucky Derby individually, her friend took a shot at Allen. She enjoyed her time at the race with her friend, Karlee Zacky, who shared numerous snaps from the event.

In one of the pictures, Zacky wrote:

"Now accepting husband applications @brittwill."

Even though the former lovers did not officially confirm their separation, the jibe was enough to prove to many fans that the couple had ended their relationship.

The breakup rumors started swirling when Williams unfollowed Allen and removed all of their pictures together. He also removed her from his Instagram account. She then shared one of her friend's posts where she was celebrating her birthday without the Bills QB.

Josh Allen and Brittany Williams started dating in 2017 and recently broke it off. They had known each other since they were kids.The last time they were seen happily together was in February.

