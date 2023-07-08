Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. links up with Elly De La Cruz in Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning commercial

Odell Beckham Jr., Elly De La Cruz, and Alex Morgan were featured in a promotional video for Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Morgan tweeted the video with the caption:

“Check it out👀 On a mission this summer. See #MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Pt 1 only in theaters July 12. @missionimpossible #ad”

Alex Morgan @alexmorgan13



In the video, Odell Beckham Jr. said while watching a scene where Cruise ran at full speed.

“My boy’s rolling.”

Meanwhile, Morgan reacted to another scene with Cruise on a parachute.

“Woah, look at that speed.”

Finally, De La Cruz mentioned while watching Cruise was hanging for dear life.

“Wow, that’s crazy.”

Odell Beckham Jr. signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens worth up to $18 million. He is coming off an ACL tear that sidelined him for the 2022 NFL season.

The former LSU standout last played in Super Bowl LVI, which he won with the Los Angeles Rams over the Cincinnati Bengals. He is a two-time Second Team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler.

Meanwhile, Alex Morgan is a United States Women’s National Soccer Team striker. She has 121 goals in 206 appearances for the squad since 2010. Morgan also plays for the San Diego Wave of the National Women’s Soccer League.

The California native has 20 goals in 27 games for her NWSL team. She became a FIFA World Player of the Year finalist in 2012 after scoring 28 goals and 21 assists.

Finally, Elly De La Cruz is the latest Major League Baseball sensation. The Dominican Republic-born player had a .298 batting average, 12 home runs, 36 runs batted in, and 11 stolen bases for Triple-A Louisville Bats.

He was elevated to the Cincinnati Reds roster on June 6 and connected on his first MLB home run a day later. As of July 6, he is batting .325 with four home runs, 15 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases. The 21-year-old phenom also hit for the cycle on June 23.

How the Mission Impossible video featuring Odell Beckham Jr. went down

The promotional video started with Beckham Jr. saying:

“We’re all on a mission.”

It then shifts to Morgan, who said:

“Make the impossible possible.”

Beckham Jr. followed with:

“It takes hard work.”

De La Cruz was on the next frame, saying:

“Training”

After the parts featuring Cruise’s scenes on Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1, De La Cruz mentioned:

“But it all comes down to one thing.”

Morgan followed:

“Run, like your life depends on it.”

Odell Beckham ended with:

“And never ever quit.”

The 34-second clip also featured Odell Beckham Jr. sprinting and Elly De La Cruz doing batting practice.

The video ended with Tom Cruise jumping off a motorcycle while running off a cliff.

