WATCH: Olivia Culpo throws stunning surprise party for sister Aurora's 35th birthday

Olivia Culpo never seems to miss an opportunity to surprise and celebrate her loved ones. This time she celebrated her older sister Aurora's 35th birthday with a surprise rooftop lunch.

The former Miss Universe shared a reel on Instagram along with a birthday tribute to Aurora Culpo. In the short video, Olivia is having a blindfold over her sister's eyes in order to keep the surprise.

"Celebrating you is easy- happy birthday to my favorite oldest sister."

She then revealed a rooftop celebration adorned with pink and gold balloons and lovely flowers. The Culpo sisters savored espresso martinis, French macarons, and, of course, birthday cake.

Aurora Culpo was even gifted a gold ring from her sister, which she displayed to the camera in the clip. The birthday surprise unfolded at the Hotel Principe di Savoia in Milan, Italy.

Olivia Culpo launches new swimwear collaboration

Olivia Culpo's recent Body Armor campaign alongside her fiance Christian McCaffrey isn't the only product launch she has had as of late. The former Miss USA and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also launched a collaboration with designer swimwear brand Montce.

A few weeks ago, the Miami-based swimwear company and Culpo announced their new collaboration. This is the company's first collaboration with someone to launch a new line.

Culpo's line with Montce features unique one- and two-piece swimsuits. As well as cover-ups perfect for a beach day and workout and leisure style pieces as well. Culpo has been a customer and fan of the swimwear line since 2017, when she was first photographed wearing one of Montce's bikinis on the beach.

The pieces in Culpo's line with Montce range in price from $80 up to $200, according to the swimwear's official website.

Olivia Culpo's first swimwear collaboration comes just before she and McCaffrey are set to tie the knot. The couple, who began dating in 2019, have hinted at getting married sometime during the NFL offseason. The wedding will take place in Culpo's home state of Rhode Island.