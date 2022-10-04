“We can’t let any other children grow up without their fathers” – Concussion expert pushing NFL to tighten protocols after Tua Tagovailoa incident

The NFL and its safety protocols have come under intense scrutiny. On Thursday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took the field just four days after taking a hard hit against the Buffalo Bills. The 24-year-old quarterback was evaluated during Sunday's game and then allowed to return.

He then took the field against the Cincinnati Bengals and took yet another hard sack. Tagovailoa laid on the ground with his hands up in the air as the Dolphins medical staff rushed to his aid. He was then put on a stretcher and taken to a local hospital.

Tagovailoa is now in the National Football League's concussion protocol and one of the doctors that evaluated him has since been fired by the NFLPA. As the league and players' association continue to investigate any wrongdoing by the Dolphins, medical professionals and concussion experts are also calling for change.

Dr. Chris Nowinksi, a neuroscientist and the founder and CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, posted a video plea to the National Football League on Twitter this weekend.

Nowinski began the video with "Dr. NFL" and first told the league that it was unacceptable for them to allow Tua Tagovailoa to take the field on Thursday night, just days after suffering a concussion. He noted that suffering a second concussion just days later can be life-changing for a person. He then went on to say that he was a former pro wrestler with experience in concussions. He has also had friends who have died from brain injuries.

"I hate that I have to remind you of this, but these are human beings with futures that will, someday, be husbands and fathers, and we need to protect their brains the best we can while they are out there making you money. This is becoming extremely personal for me.

"Besides concussions, ending my career and destroying my mental health 19 years ago, this week, I had to go visit the widow of one of my closest friends to give her the results of his brain study, he used to be one of your former players, too.

"He died in December and left four young kids behind. They're going to grow up without a father because of the policies that you have regarding repetitive hits to the head and concussions. And you need to do better so there aren't more children growing up without fathers."

You must do better. This is bigger than protocols. A concussion can change a life. For me, it’s personal. We can’t let any other children grow up without their fathers.

Dr. Nowinski then went on to say that the NFL needs to stop encouraging tackle football for such small children in hopes of protecting their brains from injury. He mentioned former NFL players who have died from CTE and that the Concussion Legacy Foundation is going to continue keeping a watch on the league. Saying that they need to do a better job of protecting their players and that the foundation will ensure that they do just that.

"While we're at it, I would also like to request that you stop recruiting our children to play tackle football. It is now proven beyond any doubt that repetitive head impacts like we have in football cause CTE.

"In fact, you have been saying that since 2016, and yet you are still recruiting our children as young as five to play a game that we know, if played too long, will give them a degenerative brain diseas called Chronic Traumatic Encephalothapy ...

"[It] has destroyed our heroes like Junior Seau, Kenny Stabler, Dave Duerson or Demaryius Thomas or kids that you never heard of that signed up to play football because they wanted to be like their heroes in the NFL. You need to do better, and we're goiong to be here to make sure you do."

Whether this plea will help create change with the NFL remains to be seen. But the league is under scrutiny from alumni, fans and media outlets for their handling of health and safety protocols.

Did the NFL make another mistake on Sunday night with Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate?

Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After a tumultuous week and the mishandling of the Tua Tagovailoa situation, everyone was watching how the NFL would handle safety in Week 4. In Sunday night's primetime matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, the protocols came under scrutiny yet again.

In the second quarter, Bucs tight end Cameron Brate caught a pass from Tom Brady and was actually hit by teammate Chris Godwin. Brate laid on his back for a moment before getting back on his feet.

He then ran off the field, first stumbling into the referee before hitting the Tampa Bay sidelines. The Bucs were then charged with a penalty for having too many players on the field since Brate didn't make it off the field before the ball was snapped.

Evan Closky @ECloskyWTSP Here is the Cameron Brate hit in the 2nd quarter. He played the entire drive after that, getting targeted a few times, before entering concussion protocol and getting knocked out of the game for good. Here is the Cameron Brate hit in the 2nd quarter. He played the entire drive after that, getting targeted a few times, before entering concussion protocol and getting knocked out of the game for good. https://t.co/HUTFAUK6AG

He spoke with the training staff for a few minutes before returning to the game. Brady continued to target Brate, and the tight end nearly had a touchdown before being hit again on the catch.

It wasn't until after halftime that the Buccaneers announced that Brate was out for the remainder of the game and was being evaluated for a concussion.

The officiating crew failed to call time when Brate was down and then penalized him and the Bucs when he tried to leave the field. The Buccaneers training staff also failed to evaluate Brate in the sideline medical tent after the hit. Instead, they allowed him to continue playing.

No doubt the NFL and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face backlash for yet another mishandling of a head injury.

