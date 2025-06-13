"We’re so cooked" - NFL fans react as Roger Goodell’s potential successor Brian Rolapp exits league for PGA Tour's CEO position

Brian Rolapp was considered the next in line to become the NFL commissioner after Roger Goodell. Goodell has held that position since 2006. On the other hand, Rolapp served by his side as the executive vice president. However, his latest career decision has left questions regarding Goodell's successor.
On Thursday, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Brian Rolapp has left his position as the NFL's Executive Vice President. After 22 years in the league, he is joining the PGA as its CEO.
"Brian Rolapp, a highly respected longtime NFL executive who some consider the potential successor to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, is leaving his post as the league's EVP to become PGA Tour CEO, sources tell @sethwickersham and me," Schefter wrote in a tweet on X.
"Rolapp spent 22 years with the NFL, and Goodell sent a memo today to all team executive and presidents to notify them of Rolapp's departure."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Fans took to social media to react to Rolapp's departure from the league.
"We're so cooked," one fan commented.
"Wow. I wonder if this is an indication that Goodell is not leaving anytime soon," another fan stated.
"22 years building the NFL empire just to jump ship for golf... this man said cte ain't worth it anymore," this fan wrote.
"Ugh oh. Get ready for a bunch of unhappy players and rule changes," another fan warned the PGA.
"Why make the switch?" this fan questioned.
"From a cool sport on Sundays to zzz," one fan commented.
A look into Brian Rolapp's time in the NFL
Rolapp joined the NFL Network in 2023 as the Director of Finance and Strategy. In 2005, he was promoted to vice president of media strategy and digital media. In 2011, he was the chief operating officer of NFL Media.
In addition, Brian Rolapp worked as the CEO of NFL Network. He took over in 2014 and became Steve Bornstein's successor. Rolapp then took over as the league's vice president in 2017 and has held the position since then.
Rolapp was considered to have played a major role in developing the NFL's media and business playbook. His contribution helped the sport explode in popularity, bringing in quite a revenue for the league.
With his departure, there is now an air of uncertainty regarding Roger Goodell's successor. Rolapp will be working as the CEO of PGA alongside Commissioner Jay Monahan.
"Howie Roseman, you know what to do" - Eagles fans recruit Jaire Alexander after Packers release CB amid contract drama