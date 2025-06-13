"We’re so cooked" - NFL fans react as Roger Goodell’s potential successor Brian Rolapp exits league for PGA Tour's CEO position

Brian Rolapp was considered the next in line to become the NFL commissioner after Roger Goodell. Goodell has held that position since 2006. On the other hand, Rolapp served by his side as the executive vice president. However, his latest career decision has left questions regarding Goodell's successor.

On Thursday, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Brian Rolapp has left his position as the NFL's Executive Vice President. After 22 years in the league, he is joining the PGA as its CEO.

"Brian Rolapp, a highly respected longtime NFL executive who some consider the potential successor to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, is leaving his post as the league's EVP to become PGA Tour CEO, sources tell @sethwickersham and me," Schefter wrote in a tweet on X.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Rolapp spent 22 years with the NFL, and Goodell sent a memo today to all team executive and presidents to notify them of Rolapp's departure."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Fans took to social media to react to Rolapp's departure from the league.

"We're so cooked," one fan commented.

"Wow. I wonder if this is an indication that Goodell is not leaving anytime soon," another fan stated.

"22 years building the NFL empire just to jump ship for golf... this man said cte ain't worth it anymore," this fan wrote.

"Ugh oh. Get ready for a bunch of unhappy players and rule changes," another fan warned the PGA.

"Why make the switch?" this fan questioned.

"From a cool sport on Sundays to zzz," one fan commented.

A look into Brian Rolapp's time in the NFL

Rolapp joined the NFL Network in 2023 as the Director of Finance and Strategy. In 2005, he was promoted to vice president of media strategy and digital media. In 2011, he was the chief operating officer of NFL Media.

In addition, Brian Rolapp worked as the CEO of NFL Network. He took over in 2014 and became Steve Bornstein's successor. Rolapp then took over as the league's vice president in 2017 and has held the position since then.

Rolapp was considered to have played a major role in developing the NFL's media and business playbook. His contribution helped the sport explode in popularity, bringing in quite a revenue for the league.

With his departure, there is now an air of uncertainty regarding Roger Goodell's successor. Rolapp will be working as the CEO of PGA alongside Commissioner Jay Monahan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

"Howie Roseman, you know what to do" - Eagles fans recruit Jaire Alexander after Packers release CB amid contract drama