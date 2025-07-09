  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Week after expressing regrets over cosmetic procedure, Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle embraces no-makeup look [PIC]

Week after expressing regrets over cosmetic procedure, Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle embraces no-makeup look [PIC]

By Shanu Singh
Published Jul 09, 2025 15:22 GMT
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Nine - Source: Getty
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Nine - Source: Getty

Being a model and social media influencer, taking care of her appearance has always been a major responsibility for Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle. However, every now and then, Earle breaks her usual routine to embrace no-makeup looks.

Ad

A week after opening up about her regrets about a major cosmetic dental procedure, Earle showed off her no-makeup glow. On Tuesday, Earle posted a mirror selfie of herself on her Instagram story while updating fans about reaching Montauk, New York.

"Made it," Earle wrote in the caption of the story.
Braxton Berrios&#039; GF Alix Earle embraces no-makeup look (Image Credit: Earle/IG)
Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle embraces no-makeup look (Image Credit: Earle/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In the picture, the Sports Illustrated model is posing with her hand on the side of her face. Earle came back home after almost two weeks of vacationing in Europe. Earlier this week, the influencer was in Croatia with her friends and later posted fun memories from her beachside outing via Instagram.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As for her regrets about a dental cosmetic procedure, her admission came in one of her TikTok posts last week. Earle admitted to having gotten herself 10 veneers shortly after finishing up college. However, it was a decision that she has been regretting to date.

“I don’t know, honestly, kind of emotional for me. I really regretted it, like, right away," Earle said. "I think it was really scary for me, and I was like, ‘What did I just do?’ I had such good teeth and, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I have to keep up with this for the rest of my life.’"
Ad

Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle reveals 'biggest dream' of life

While Alix Earle has been enjoying a successful career as an influencer, model and entrepreneur, her "biggest dream" is yet to come true. The SI model was interviewed by "Wall Street Journal Style" in May. There, she talked about her dream.

"I hope to have a business that's making a difference in some way," Earle said. "Building and creating something of my own is like my biggest dream."
Ad

youtube-cover

Earle also reflected on the exact timeline when she found surety in her decision to pursue a career in social media.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications