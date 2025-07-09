Week after expressing regrets over cosmetic procedure, Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle embraces no-makeup look [PIC]

Being a model and social media influencer, taking care of her appearance has always been a major responsibility for Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle. However, every now and then, Earle breaks her usual routine to embrace no-makeup looks.

A week after opening up about her regrets about a major cosmetic dental procedure, Earle showed off her no-makeup glow. On Tuesday, Earle posted a mirror selfie of herself on her Instagram story while updating fans about reaching Montauk, New York.

"Made it," Earle wrote in the caption of the story.

Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle embraces no-makeup look (Image Credit: Earle/IG)

In the picture, the Sports Illustrated model is posing with her hand on the side of her face. Earle came back home after almost two weeks of vacationing in Europe. Earlier this week, the influencer was in Croatia with her friends and later posted fun memories from her beachside outing via Instagram.

As for her regrets about a dental cosmetic procedure, her admission came in one of her TikTok posts last week. Earle admitted to having gotten herself 10 veneers shortly after finishing up college. However, it was a decision that she has been regretting to date.

“I don’t know, honestly, kind of emotional for me. I really regretted it, like, right away," Earle said. "I think it was really scary for me, and I was like, ‘What did I just do?’ I had such good teeth and, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I have to keep up with this for the rest of my life.’"

Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle reveals 'biggest dream' of life

While Alix Earle has been enjoying a successful career as an influencer, model and entrepreneur, her "biggest dream" is yet to come true. The SI model was interviewed by "Wall Street Journal Style" in May. There, she talked about her dream.

"I hope to have a business that's making a difference in some way," Earle said. "Building and creating something of my own is like my biggest dream."

Earle also reflected on the exact timeline when she found surety in her decision to pursue a career in social media.

