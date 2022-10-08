Bruce Arians would be the first person to tell you he does not like coaching "chumps" and that you cannot win without taking risks.

That outlook on football was what took BA from wide receivers and running backs coach at Mississippi State University to becoming Super Bowl LV champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Arians started from the bottom, as he was not a coaching wunderkind or a professional player in the game. Nor was he fast-tracked to the role of coach.

Instead, he has climbed the ladder, occupying almost every assistant coaching role, and excelled in most of them.

However, when the chance came, he took it, and the rest was history.

What is Bruce Arians doing now?

Arians retired from the head coach position at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 2021 NFL season.

The season was a rollercoaster one, to put it lightly.

There was a pandemic to deal with, there was internal grumbling in the organization, and the Bucs didn't have the best luck in the treatment room.

Arians, who had already retired once from the NFL before taking up the Tampa Bay Buccaneers job in 2019, had seen enough.

However, such was his aura, nous, and love for football that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose to appoint him as a consultant immediately after he announced that he was retiring.

How often is Bruce Arians seen these days?

As a consultant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bruce Arians is involved in all major footballing decisions the Bucs make. As such, he can usually be seen in the Bucs' box in NFL games, whether home or away.

Arians have taken a particular interest in the quarterback department of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is pretty peculiar considering how frosty his relationship with Tom Brady seemed last season.

You do not have to squint too hard to see BA in a stadium, as he's just a few rows away from the pitch.

He can be easily spotted thanks to his trademark mustache and grey Tampa Bay Buccaneers cap.

What about Bruce Arians' family?

Bruce Arians has been married to his wife, Christie, for the past 47 years.

They met way back in 1971 and have been inseparable ever since, with Christie supporting his career every step of the way since his days as a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech.

The Arians have a son, Jake, who spent part of the 2001 season as the placekicker for the Buffalo Bills, and a daughter, Kristi Anne.

Bruce, Christie, and their children are occasionally at Bucs games, and they are a fixture at every playoff game.

