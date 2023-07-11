What did Jerry Jones gift Clarence Thomas? Scathing report reveals Cowboys owner’s gesture

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones is a wealthy, powerful man that has connections across all fields. A recent New York Times article reveals that he has a connection to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Thomas' ethics have come into question lately and the New York Times dove into the wealthy friends and acquaintances he has. This report comes as many question whether he has been influenced by others to make certain rulings regarding hot-button cases.

In the article, it is revealed that Thomas has flown on the Dallas Cowboys team owner's private jet many times throughout the years. He also has apparently attended Cowboys training camp and sat in the Cowboys owner's box at FedEx Field.

"Over the years, he flew in Mr. Jones’s private jet. Mr. Jones gave him a Super Bowl ring. He attended the Cowboys’ training camp, and when the team played in Washington, he sat in the owner’s box. (Mr. Jones later became a member of the Horatio Alger Association.)" - via Abbie Van Scikle and Steve Eder of the New York Times

It was also revealed that the team owner even gifted Clarence Thomas a Super Bowl ring.

Thomas has been accused of accepting lavish gifts and vacations from other high-profile people before. Accepting a Super Bowl ring and sitting in the owner's box of the richest man in the NFL is bound to look bad for Justice.

It is also mentioned in the New York Times article that Thomas was friends with the late Miami Dolphins owner Wayne Huizenga.

Netflix to make a docu-series about Jerry Jones

Netflix recently announced that it is in the final stages of creating a 10-episode docu-series about Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones. It was apparently a bidding competition among the various streaming networks on whom would create the series.

The 10-part documentary will be based on the longtime Cowboys owner building the dynasty in the mid-1990s -- a team that went on to be the best in the National Football League.

The series will pay $50 million to the Cowboys team owner to tell his story. Many speculate that the format for the series will be similar to that of ESPN's "Last Dance" -- the popular docu-series that surrounded Michael Jordan's career.

The series is expected to have interviews with some of the biggest names from the 1990s Dallas Cowboys teams, including Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith.

