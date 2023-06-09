What did Stan Verrett say about Neil Everett? 'SportsCenter' presenter departs following reported ESPN layoffs

On Thursday, veteran ESPN analyst Stan Verrett shared a heartfelt farewell to longtime SportsCenter co-anchor Neil Everett on Twitter following the news of Everett’s departure from the sports news network after 23 years.

Verrett took to social media to congratulate and say goodbye to his friend and broadcast partner of more than a decade.

“I started at ESPN in 2000, a few months after Neil Everett. We joined SportsCenter from LA in 2009. For 14 years, he was the best teammate I could imagine. Selfless, caring, generous, and a pro’s pro. He’s moving on now, but we are brothers for life. That’ll never change,” wrote Verrett.

Everett's departure surprises ESPN viewers, as the iconic voice has been on the network since 2000.

He interviewed with ESPN in April 1999 at the suggestion of a friend but was not hired. He was subsequently hired the following year after acing an audition. He has worked for the network for 23 years.

Why is Neil Everett leaving ESPN 'SportsCenter'?

While reasons for Neil Everett's departure from ESPN remain unclear, the consensus is that he was offered a new contract with a significant pay cut, which he refused to sign.

This rumored reason is in conjunction with the widely reported ESPN budget cuts that are part of the overall Disney budget slashing that has seen the company looking to shed 7,000 jobs.

ESPN is slashing payroll as part of Disney chief executive officer Bob Iger's effort to cut 7,000 jobs and $5.5 billion. Meanwhile, ESPN added YouTube host Pat McAfee for a reported $85 million over the next five years. Unfortunately, some veterans like Everett must look for new broadcasting homes now.

Neil Everett's professional career timeline

Neil Everett started his broadcasting career at KCST-FM, Florence, Central Oregon Coast, West of Eugene.

He left the media field and moved to Hawaii, where he worked for 15 years as an athletic administrator at Hawaii Pacific University. While still maintaining his day job, he was hired at local ABC affiliate KITV, first as a news writer, then as assignment editor and finally as a sports anchor.

During this time, he first auditioned for a role at ESPN on the recommendation of a friend. Everett did not get it the first time but left an impression on the interviewer. He got the job a year later, earning the anchor role on ESPNews. Nine years later, he made a significant jump in the network, when he became the anchor of the late-night Los Angeles edition of SportsCenter.

Everett has had a long and distinguished career at ESPN and announced that he will depart the network on June 8, 2023, after 23 years of premium service.

