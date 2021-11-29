When NFL helmets made an appearance on Virgil Abloh's iconic 'Off White' fashion show

The fashion world lost an icon way too soon, as it was announced that designer Virgil Abloh had died. Virgil Abloh was just 41 years old and had been fighting Cancer for several years, unknown to the public.

Virgil Abloh had been working for Louis Vuitton since 2018 as the creative director of Menswear for the high profile designer brand. Louis Vuitton announced Virgil Abloh's passing on Sunday morning.

Virgil Abloh was also the Chief Executive Officer of his own fashion label "Off White", which was based in Milan and he created in 2012. Virgil Abloh was known for his creative fashion designs as well as some of famous clients which include Kid Cudi and Kanye West.

LVMH @LVMH LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years. LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years. https://t.co/CytwZLvSFu

Virgil Abloh used NFL helmets as part of his fashion shown

The passing of fashion designer Virgil Abloh on Sunday brought along memories of some of his most famous and memorable fashion moments. One of those memorable fashion moments include football helmets.

In January 2019, fashion designer Virgil Abloh brought a new perspective to 'sportswear' at the 2019 Fall/Winter Fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week. Fashion lovers and those in the industry were always taken aback by some of Abloh's fashion and designs.

The 2019 Paris Fashion Week show was no different. While fashion week shows around the world are always awe-inspiring, the Paris Fashion Week shows take it up a notch every year. As the models began walking the runway at the show, they came out sporting NFL and college football helmets.

B/R Football @brfootball Kylian Mbappé paid respect to Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh, who died after having cancer for several years. He was 41 years old.



Rest in peace 🙏 Kylian Mbappé paid respect to Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh, who died after having cancer for several years. He was 41 years old.Rest in peace 🙏 https://t.co/VmlndGv7Og

Models wore helmets from the University of Texas Longhorns, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, Clemson University and the Cincinnati Bengals.

While the model's outfits continued to display some of Virgil Abloh's design style, it was the helmets that caught everyone's attention. Of course, it wasn't a fashion style that many people were going to begin wearing on a daily basis. However, it did emphasize the recent connection between the National Football League and the fashion that now brings even more female fans to the games.

Virgil Abloh also brought his designs to music, having created album cover art for artists such as Jay-Z.

Virgil Abloh kept his cancer diagnosis private since being diagnosed with Cardiac Angiosarcoma in 2019. Abloh kept working and taking on new projects as he tried to fight the awful disease.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

His work in fashion won't be forgotten anytime soon.

Edited by Henno van Deventer