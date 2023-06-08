When's the last day for Madden 24 pre-orders? Everything you need to know about latest edition

Madden 24 is the latest iteration of the uber-popular Madden football video game, and the hype train has been on for a minute. On Wednesday, Madden announced their cover star, Buffalo Bills superstar Josh Allen, officially beginning the countdown to its release.

The last day for the Madden NFL 24 pre-order is Aug. 18, 2023. Ahead of its release, Madden is allowing fans to pre-order the game and also have the chance to enjoy some nice perks if they make a pre-order. Once the pre-order is over, Madden NFL 24 will have a worldwide launch on Aug. 18.

Dom @itsdomyoutube Madden 24 Deluxe Edition Cover + comes with an AKA pack for Madden 24 :) Madden 24 Deluxe Edition Cover + comes with an AKA pack for Madden 24 :) https://t.co/SMj8mlrYJZ

What will you gain if you pre-order the Deluxe Edition?

Madden fans who order the $99.99 deluxe edition of Madden NFL 24 stand to receive the following:

3-Day Early Access starting August 15, 2023

4600 Madden Points

Choice of 2 Strategy Items (Offense or Defense)

Dual Entitlement

For further details on Dual Entitlement, please visit our Dual Entitlement FAQ.

Josh Allen Elite Player Item

Limited-time AKA Player Item with pre-order by July 22, 2023

NFL Marble Bills Gear

Players who pre-order the Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition by July 22, 2023, will receive a bonus of an AKA Player Item for their Madden Ultimate Team roster.

Upgrade to PlayStation®5 or Xbox Series X|S version

, and more.

Having the fans also grace the cover with their star QB is a wholesome touch, and I like that. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter The #Madden24 cover reveal: Josh Allen The #Madden24 cover reveal: Josh Allen https://t.co/TJ9ZclZI7L First impressions on the Madden 24 cover: the standard edition looks good, but the deluxe edition looks absolutely ELITE.Having the fans also grace the cover with their star QB is a wholesome touch, and I like that. twitter.com/adamschefter/s… First impressions on the Madden 24 cover: the standard edition looks good, but the deluxe edition looks absolutely ELITE.Having the fans also grace the cover with their star QB is a wholesome touch, and I like that. twitter.com/adamschefter/s… https://t.co/RvyhBWfFCN

What will you gain if you pre-order the Standard Edition?

Madden NFL 24 fans who order the $59.99 standard edition get the following:

Josh Allen Elite Player Item

Choice of 2 Strategy Items (Offense and Defense)

NFL Marble Bills Gear

Madden 24 Release Date

Madden NFL 24 is hoping to hit the shelves on Aug. 18, 2023. That aligns with the previous two Madden releases on Aug. 19, 2022, and Aug. 20, 2021.

Madden 24 was formally launched on June 7, when Josh Allen was revealed to be the cover athlete for the game's latest iteration. A trailer for it was also announced.

Madden 24 Price

Here are the expected prices for Madden 24:

PS4, Xbox One, PC: TBD ($59.99 for standard edition in 2022)

PS5, Xbox Series S/X: TBD ($69.99 for standard edition in 2022)

While prices have yet to be revealed for Madden NFL 24, tiered pricing will be expected to remain, with the game costing a bit more for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X users.

What consoles can you play Madden 24 on?

Madden NFL 24 will be available on the following platforms:

PC via EA app for Windows, Steam, & Epic Games Store

PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

