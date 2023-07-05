Model Sophia Culpo was once asked about the worst way one could get dumped. The response she gave was not only hilarious, but it also seemed to have come from a personal experience.

As most social media users know, Culpo and wide receiver Braxton Berrios called it quits a few months ago in a mysterious manner. Hence, when Culpo was asked the worst way one could get dumped, she said:

"I think, oh well, when you have to find out on the internet. It sucks, yeah. You don't wanna be tagged in something when you're like, 'That's my boyfriend...that doesn't look like me.'"

Could this mean that Culpo learned about her breakup after Berrios was seen with another woman? The answer could be yes because there have also been rumors about him cheating on her. The answer she gave, therefore, seemed like it was from her personal experience.

The younger sister of Olivia Culpo recently shook the internet when she allegedly shaded TikTok star Alix Earle, who is currently dating her former boyfriend Braxton Berrios. This resulted in the Miami Dolphins wide receiver uploading an Instagram story, where he gave an insight into his relationship with the reality TV star.

According to Berrios, their time together was peaceful, and things did not work out between them. That is why they went their separate ways. But it did not take long for Culpo to dismantle his claims, as she posted screenshots of their conversations.

What did Sophia Culpo's screenshots prove?

Braxton Berrios

The NFL athlete mentioned in his Instagram story that his and Culpo's relationship fizzled out in January. However, as per Culpo's screenshots, the messages between the two are from February.

In the chats, the two were talking about overcoming the problems in their relationship and all the public speculation that surrounded them. The wideout wrote that he was ready to work on them and was going to "do everything in my power" to make sure that the situation did not escalate.

Sophia Culpo also mentioned in the screenshots that the couple broke up after he was "seen making out with another girl." This is what she meant when she talked about the worst way to get dumped.

The screenshot proved that Berrios seemingly lied about when and why their relationship ended, as he also mentioned in his story that they did not separate because of "anybody."

