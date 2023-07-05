When is Undisputed returning? FOX reveals date for show’s return without Shannon Sharpe

Last month, Shannon Sharpe left FS1's "Undisputed" after six years. He and co-host Skip Bayless' banter about various sports topics always caught the attention of fans. But, in late May, the Hall of Fame tight end announced that he would be leaving the program after the conclusion of the NBA Finals.

The show has been on a hiatus since then. Many viewers have wondered when and if the show will return. That question was officially answered on Wednesday afternoon. The official Twitter page of Undisputed released an air date for the show's return: August 28, 2023.

Telling viewers to mark their calendars so as to not miss the return of the show. There was no further announcement on whom will sit across the table from Bayless.

Skip Bayless shared the Tweet and added his own caption. He said that 'LeBron James isn't the only one in the lab this summer' and that he can't wait to debut the show before the start of the NFL season.

Whether that hints at his new co-host or if the show will have a new format remains to be seen.

Could Keyshawn Johnson replace Shannon Sharpe on "Undisputed"?

Shannon Sharpe left "Undisputed" by saying that he was looking toward the next chapter of his career. About a month after his departure, Sharpe has yet to announce what that next step will be. There has been speculation that Sharpe could take the vacancy left at FanDuel by Pat McAfee as the latter heads to ESPN this fall.

But, in the meantime, who will take the Hall of Famer's spot and take on Skip Bayless every day?

Rumors have run rampant that it could be former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson.

Johnson was one of the 20 on-air personalities fired by ESPN on June 30, 2023. The announcement came days after his morning radio show "KJM" that he co-hosted with Max Kellerman and Jay Williams was canceled. They were all then laid off by the network.

Johnson played 11 seasons in the National Football League and has been working with ESPN since 2007. FOX Sports could use that opportunity to hire him as Bayless' new co-host.

