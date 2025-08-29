"Where do we go from here with him": Kevin O’Connell opens up on challenges with Adam Thielen in Vikings future

The Minnesota Vikings reacquired veteran receiver Adam Thielen from the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday. They traded a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-rounder for Thielen, and received a conditional 2026 seventh-round selection and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Ad

He returns to the team amid injuries to key receivers Justin Jefferson (hamstring), Jalen Nailor (hand) and a three-game suspension on Jordan Addison.

Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell, who coached Thielen during his last season with Minnesota in 2022, reflected on their "phenomenal" relationship.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Adam’s one of those guys, I think I mentioned it before, I’ve kept in touch with a bunch of players from that team," O'Connell said during Thursday's presser. "You don’t ever forget impacts on you like one that I had with Adam Thielen.”

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He praised Thielen for immediately making his presence felt, and for bringing a lot of energy.

“We felt it yesterday as soon as he arrived," O'Connell said. "It’s his love of football. It’s his love of his journey, what his journey specifically means to our organization."

O’Connell also highlighted the bond between Thielen and the fan base.

“I know how much he means to our fans, and I know how much he’s going to mean to our football team, even beyond getting to bring back a player in such high regard like Adam, it’s bringing back a really good football player," O'Connell said.

Ad

Looking ahead, O’Connell discussed challenges Thielen may face with the Vikings.

“Where do we go from here this year with Adam in a really good group of players?" O'Connell said. Not only at the receiver position, (the) tight end position, running back position, the offensive line, and then, obviously our quarterback room, led by J.J. (McCarthy).”

Ad

"Pretty Surreal": Adam Thielen on Vikings return

Adam Thielen spoke candidly at TCO Performance Center on Thursday after rejoining the Minnesota Vikings following a trade from the Carolina Panthers.

“Back like I never left," Thielen said.

Thielen admitted that he never expected the reunion.

“I just didn’t think this was even a possibility," Thielen said. "I thought the next time I would be talking to you guys is when I was signing a one-day contract and retiring. This is pretty surreal. I'm going to take advantage of every second that I'm back in this building. And I've tried to do that from a little bit of a different perspective."

Thielen is fifth in franchise history with 6,682 receiving yards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More