Which NFL players made their debuts in the Hall of Fame Game?

Last night's Hall of Fame Game was the unofficial kickoff to the 2021 NFL season. The matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers may not have officially counted towards statistics or team records, but it was still a special moment for some players (including rookies) who took the field last night for their first game in the NFL.

All eyes will be on the first round rookies, #Cowboys LB Micah Parsons and #Steelers RB Najee Harris. pic.twitter.com/oraobN4rlW — The Star Vision (@TheStarVision) August 5, 2021

NFL players who debuted in the Hall of Fame Game

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers made significant moves in the 2021 NFL Draft and have been anxious all off-season to see if their rookies make an impact on the field.

Running back Najee Harris made his NFL debut on Thursday night. Harris' first carry was for a first-down. It was something that pleased Steelers fans as he ran for 22 yards in seven attempts.

Najee Harris' first rush as a pro moves the sticks! @ohthatsNajee22



📺: @ProFootballHOF Game on FOX pic.twitter.com/XFysCFGlF5 — NFL (@NFL) August 6, 2021

The Steelers' third-round draft pick, center Kendrick Green, also made his NFL debut last night. The Steelers are taking an extended look at Green and other offensive linemen to try and build the most effective line for their offense.

Quincy Roche, who was drafted in the sixth round, made an outstanding play as he sacked Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci on his NFL debut on Thursday night. Given the uncertainty and lack of depth in the defense, Roche will have the opportunity to make a name for himself in Pittsburgh.

Former #Cane Quincy Roche with his first sack in the HOF game!

The 6th round pick will look to prove he is a steal of the draft for Mike Tomlin and the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/HvTF1utlln — CanesCorner (@canescorner_) August 6, 2021

Offensive lineman Dan Moore Jr., linebacker Buddy Johnson and defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk also made their NFL debuts last night. That said, it was punter Pressley Harvin III, who was drafted in the seventh round of the draft, who really impressed.

Harvin showed his ability to pin the opposing team at the one-yard line with his kicks, and he now has the opportunity to take the starting job from Jordan Berry this training camp.

Pressley Harvin III making his #ProJacket debut. Launch code activated! 🦵🏽💣 pic.twitter.com/zUz8oiRoYR — Andy Demetra 😷 (@AndyDemetra) August 6, 2021

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Micah Parsons made his NFL debut last night as well. The linebacker had a fumble recovery after a botched handoff between Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and wide receiver Chase Claypool.

The Cowboys' fourth-round draft pick, Jabril Cox, also took his first steps in the NFL last night. Cox was one of the best defensive players in the game against the Steelers, as he showcased the ability to read opposing offenses.

Simi Fehoko, a fifth-round pick out of Stanford, had his first NFL catch for four yards. Also making their NFL debuts for the Dallas Cowboys last night were sixth-round draft picks Israel Mukuamu (corner) and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna. The third-round DT had a tackle on his NFL debut while corner Nahshon Wright had four tackles.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha