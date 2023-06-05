Which quarterback is best in Madden 23? YouTuber lists unexpected Top 5 QBs ft. Michael Vick

YouTuber Ya Boi Kese had an interesting list of Madden 23’s top five quarterbacks.

At number five, he mentioned Drew Brees’ legend card with a 98 overall rating and a field general attribute. He had the late Ken Stabler with a 99 overall rating at number four.

Then, he had Michael Vick with a 98 overall rating at the improviser attribute at number three.

At number two is Justin Herbert, with a 98 overall rating. The Los Angeles Chargers play-caller is the only active player in his list of top five Madden 23 quarterbacks.

Finally, with a 98 overall rating, Steve McNair is Ya Boi Kese’s top quarterback.

All the quarterbacks mentioned by Ya Boi Kese have the credentials to be considered among the best. Brees won one Super Bowl title and is a two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Stabler had one Super Bowl title and one MVP award.

Vick is a four-time Pro Bowler and the record-holder for most career rushing yards by a quarterback. He inspired succeeding generations of mobile quarterbacks like Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson.

Justin Herbert is the 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He had a 5,000-yard season in 2021 and led the Chargers to the playoffs in 2022.

Finally, McNair was the 2003 NFL Most Valuable Player with four Pro Bowl selections.

What makes Ya Boi Kese’s Madden 23 list odd

While the players mentioned by Ya Boi Kese are great in their own right, other quarterbacks have a rightful claim to be in the Madden 23 top-five list.

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady has a gold card with a 99 overall rating, and Ya Boi Kese did not mention it. Meanwhile, Herbert isn’t even the best active quarterback in the NFL, even if he is one of the league’s best young stars. With his 98 overall rating, two-time Super Bowl winner and two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is a glaring omission.

Joe Burrow (95 overall) also has a solid claim to be on the list after leading the Cincinnati Bengals to two straight AFC Championship Games. Jackson, Brady, and Josh Allen have better ratings than Herbert’s base card.

Ya Boi Kese may have made this list based on his gaming experience. While football fans might question his choices, these could be the quarterbacks that brought him success in Madden 23.

However, his list may become irrelevant after a few months when Electronic Arts unveil Madden 24. The new version will have crossplay support, allowing gamers with different consoles to enjoy the same game.

