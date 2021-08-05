Who are the 3 players that retired during the New York Giants' training camp?

The New York Giants have had an eventful training camp, to say the least. The sudden release of Kelvin Benjamin, a fight at practice that required sprints and laps being run and now the retirement of two recent free-agent signings.

As the New York Giants enter their second season under head coach Joe Judge, the team is trying to discover their identity and create a roster of playmakers to once again make a run for the NFC East.

The New York Giants were in the divisional title hunt in 2020 up until Week 17. In fact, it was a controversial game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team that led to the latter winning the division.

Now with redemption on their minds, the Giants are looking ahead to this upcoming season and creating the most competitive roster possible. Unfortunately, it looks as if they will have a few fewer players on that roster, as three of them retired during training camp.

Who are the three New York Giants players that retired during training camp?

Veteran offensive lineman Joe Looney is the most recent New York Giants player to call it a career. The 30-year-old signed with the Giants this past Saturday and now, just days later, has decided that he is going to retire.

Joe Looney is retiring, per source. The former Cowboys OL was signed recently to provide depth on the line. A surprising turn of events. #giants #cowboys — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 4, 2021

Looney was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft before he spent time with the Tennessee Titans. He then signed with the Dallas Cowboys, where he has played since 2016. The Giants signed Looney for added experience and depth.

Linebacker Todd Davis, who also signed this past Saturday, has also decided to retire. Davis was an undrafted free agent out of Sacramento State in 2014 and originally signed with the New Orleans Saints.

New Giants LB Todd Davis lays a big hit on a RB for a 4th down stop. Has a shot to make the 53! pic.twitter.com/KGCu0Yyzpb — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) August 2, 2021

Davis then spent six seasons with the Denver Broncos, where he won a Super Bowl. He signed with the Vikings in 2019 and then the Giants last weekend.

But the first and the one who made the most splash was Kelvin Benjamin. The former wide receiver signed with the New York Giants in hopes of making the team as a tight end.

Benjamin arrived at the Giants' training camp overweight and was subsequently released from the team. He isn't expected to sign with another team. At 30 and not in NFL-playing shape, it would seem Benjamin is close to his retirement at this stage of his career.

