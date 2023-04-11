Who is Dwayne Haskins’ wife Kalabrya Haskins? All you need to know about late NFL quarterbacks’s partner

Last April, Dwayne Haskins passed away after a car crash in South Florida. The late 24-year-old NFL star was hit by a truck while trying to cross the South Florida highway. Months later, his wife Kalabrya Haskins has filed a lawsuit against people she thinks are responsible for her husband's death.

Married since March 19, 2021, Kalabrya was devastated after her husband's demise.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Forever My Guardian Angel," Kalabrya wrote in a recent post.

Earlier, Kalabrya opened up about her grief, and how could not stop crying after the incident:

"I can’t stop crying, It feels like I’m dying".

Like Haskins, his wife also came from an athletic background. Born on December 18, 1995, Kalabrya was a college basketball player, and was a part of the Lady Spartans of Michigan State. She was born in Bent Harbor, Michigan.

Kalabrya is also the sister of Kysre Rae Gondrezick, a WNBA player. In fact, her father Grant Gondrezick also played in the NBA for the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Furthermore, Kalabrya was arrested after getting into a physical fight with Dwayne Haskins. She was facing domestic violence charges, which were later dismissed. As per reports, Haskins told the authorities that his wife was 'mad at him' after he visited a nightclub with his friends and did not wait for her.

Dwayne Haskins at a Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles game

That being said, Kalabrya is a medical aesthetician and certified cosmetic specialist.

Dwayne Haskins cause of death

As mentioned above, Haskins lost his life after being hit by a dump truck.

In a statement she issued, Kalabrya thanked everyone for the support, penning down an emotional tribute for the quarterback.

"I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss," Kalabrya wrote. "The overwhelming thoughts and prayers have been fuel for our emotional depletion."

She added:

"My husband was more than a great football player. He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end of time."

According to Broward County medical examiner’s report, Dwayne Haskins' cause of death was blunt-force trauma from the accident.

The medical examiner uncovered that he had alcohol and drugs in his system at the time of his death.

Recent lawsuit over Dwayne Haskins' death

A recent lawsuit, however, might be looking into Haskins' death and the events leading to it.

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25 Per sources close to the situation, an upcoming press release pertaining to the death of Dwayne Haskins will detail a civil lawsuit into the events that led to Haskins’ death exactly 1 year ago today. Per sources close to the situation, an upcoming press release pertaining to the death of Dwayne Haskins will detail a civil lawsuit into the events that led to Haskins’ death exactly 1 year ago today.

"Many questions remain unanswered & evidence may indicate that Dwayne Haskins was somehow targeted. The civil suit will be pivotal in uncovering information that can lead to a clearer understanding of that tragic night," former safety Clark wrote.

According to reports, Haskins had tested positive for ketamine, norketamine, and anesthetic drugs, which are used recreationally while his blood-alcohol level was at .20. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes