Who is Herschel Walker's son Christian? Conservative influencer goes viral for denouncing his dad 

Herschel Walker is a jack of all trades and master of most. Walker has built a dynasty by simply being a versatile man. He is most famous for being one of the most pre-eminent running backs that the NFL had in the 20th century.

Herschel Walker is from the same stock of multi-faceted NFL studs like Bo Jackson. The former Dallas Cowboy has attained success in martial arts and politics, amongst other fields.

Presently, he is vying for Georgia's 2022 Senate position, where he'll be up against incumbent Democratic senator Raphael Warnock.

On paper, it looks to be a tight one to call, but only a few days ago, Walker's task became a lot more complicated, no thanks to some family feuding.

Georgia GOP Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Holds Rally Day Before Primary Election

Who is Herschel Walker's son Christian?

Christian Walker is the only child of Herschel Walker and Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, the football legend's first wife. Christian Walker is 23 years old and has become a social media star thanks to his good looks, large social media following, and knack for going viral.

Christian Walker is an openly gay, conservative, opinionated, bold social media personality. Back in 2020, he reportedly led a 'Gays for Trump' march in West Hollywood outside Los Angeles, which we aren't sure pleased Herschel too much.

Christian Walker was also a cheerleader in high school and university, and he was pretty good at it. They won the 2016 World Championship of All-Star Cheerleading at Disney World and went on to cheer at Southern Methodist University.

Why did Christian Walker turn his back on his father, Herschel?

Well, Christian Walker's about-turn isn't out of the ordinary. First, it is important to note that Christian's mother and Herschel Walker's marriage was turbulent. There have been allegations, restraining orders, threats, and so much more that we cannot exhaust in this little piece (we'd keep you posted).

Also, according to Christian, his dad has begun a trail of lies that is contradictory to the promise he made to the younger Walker at the beginning of his campaign.

Long gone are the days when Christian was gleefully joining his father, as late as last December, to support his candidacy, introducing him at an event at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago. Gone are the days when both Walkers couldn't see eye to eye.

Christian Walker supports Donald Trump's MAGA campaign

As stated earlier, Christian Walker is a huge supporter of the former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump. He even wears the much-criticized MAGA hat, tweets in support of the opinion that the last presidential race was rigged, and appears at pro-Trump rallies whenever he can.

That's what we call loyal support, even if it'll likely put off a few thousand people in the process.

