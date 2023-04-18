Who’s taking Tom Brady’s number in Tampa Bay? Bucs insider names superstar set to don #12

Tom Brady shocked the NFL world when he announced back in 2020 that he was signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winning a Super Bowl in his first season with the side, TB12 further cemented his legacy among NFL greats.

But before any of that happened, fans questioned whether or not Brady would be wearing the #12 jersey in Tampa. The quarterback had earlier trademarked the term TB12 and thus wearing any other number wouldn't quite do justice to the QB.

Thankfully for him, one of his former Buccaneers teammates was accommodating enough to hand over the jersey to Brady. Now, NFL insider Rick Stroud believes that the very same player is ready to don that jersey again following Brady's retirement.

Taking to Twitter, Stroud replied to a question regarding the status of the Buccaneers' #12 jersey in 2023. He hinted that wideout Chris Godwin will most likely retain it going forward.

Godwin and Brady played together for three seasons in Tampa and have a Super Bowl ring to show for it. Upon TB12's arrival, the WR decided to shift to #14. But now it seems more likely for him to switch back to his old number with Brady out of the picture.

What is Tom Brady doing in 2023?

Tom Brady is finally retired from the NFL. The QB spent 23 years in the league and is now blowing off some steam to spend time with family and friends. According to some reports, the QB has even been active in the dating circuit following his divorce from former Victoria's supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

While several OnlyFans and Instagram models have been linked with the star, the one name that grabbed everyone's eyeballs was Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon.

Witherspoon too recently split from her long-time spouse Jim Toth. While neither side has officially claimed to be dating each other, rumors continue to surround their romantic lives.

