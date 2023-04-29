Who are Kayshon Boutte's parents? All you need to know about controversial prospect's family background

Kayshon Boutte is a wide range for the LSU Tigers, who was in the news for all the wrong reasons entering the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Westgate High School alum was allegedly involved in a sex party during LSU's visit to Atlanta before the SEC Championship Game last month.

As such, Boutte, who was expected to play another year for the LSU Tigers, decided to declare for the 2023 NFL draft. With the Draft entering day three, he remains undrafted, though.

In this article, we focus more on Boutte's family as we shine the spotlight on the speedy wideout's support system. So, without further ado, let's get started:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is Kayshon Boutte's father, Embrick?

Kayshon's father is Embrick Boutte, a businessman who installed a strong work ethic into a young Kayshon.

Embrick Boutte has always been a present figure in his son's life, regularly attending games and cheering him on from the sidelines. His unwavering support has been instrumental in Kayshon's success both on and off the field.

Who is Kayshon Boutte's mother, Toni?

Toni Boutte is the dotting mother and number one fan of LSU speedster Kayshon. Toni is a registered nurse, but that hasn't stopped her from attending most of her son's high school and college football games.

The adoring mother has been a key figure in Kayshon Boutte's life, providing him with love, support and guidance since he was young.

Who are Kayshon Boutte's siblings?

Kayshon isn't the only child of Embrick and Toni Boutte. The LSU superstar has four other siblings. They are brothers Mekhi and Bryce Boutte and twin sisters Maya and Milan Boutte.

Kayshon is known to be close to his siblings, as he regularly greets them before and after LSU games. The jury is still out on whether his siblings will grow up to join him in the NFL, but don't be too surprised if that eventually happens. That's because, like they say, the apple does not fall far from the tree.

Was Kayshon Boutte right in declaring for 2023 NFL Draft?

No. There was a reason why Boutte was poised to spend another year at the collegiate level before jumping to the NFL.

Yes, Boutte is a talented wide receiver, but it's clear he still needs to become a finished product. He could have been arguably LSU's most crucial player in the 2023 college football season, but unfortunately, that's not the case anymore.

The 2023 NFL Draft has entered its third day, and Boutte is still on the Draft board. The longer his name is ignored, the lesser the chance of him getting selected in this year's Draft.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes