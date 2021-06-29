Who is Tanya Snyder? Dan Snyder's wife becomes co-CEO of Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team just took another step in the path towards inclusion by appointing Tanya Snyder as the organization's co-CEO. Snyder is the wife of Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder.

Tanya Snyder will be involved in the upcoming decision to create a mascot for the team. The organization also feels that Tanya Snyder will help "re-brand" the franchise and create a better culture in the capital.

Washington Football Team announced that Tanya Snyder has been named co-CEO. She will join her husband as the WFT looks forward to unveiling a new name and brand for the next era of Washington football. Mrs. Snyder also now becomes one of few female CEOs in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2021

Who is Tanya Snyder?

Tanya Snyder is a former model who is originally from Atlanta, Georgia. Tanya and Dan Snyder have been married for 27 years and have three children. She has dedicated the last two decades to her philanthropy work, which includes organizations in and out of the NFL.

Tanya Snyder was an integral part of the "Pink" campaign that the NFL started and participates in each October. Snyder is a breast cancer survivor and uses are platform and Washington's Charitable Foundation to bring awareness to other women as a national spokesperson for the cause.

She has worked with the Washington Football Team's Charitable Foundation since 1999, when her husband, Dan Snyder, purchased the team. The team's foundation provides education and health opportunities to children in hopes of empowering them for their future.

Snyder also started the "WOW" Fan Club (Women of Washington) in 2011 which now has 135,000 women enrolled. "WOW" focuses on women's empowerment and fan engagement. The all-female fan club offers free exercise classes, leadership events and year-round programs for women of all ages.

The Washington Football Team has had developments within the last year that suggest there is a toxic culture throughout the organization.

Tanya Snyder, meanwhile, has been an important part of the rebranding of the franchise, and of the effort to include fans across all spectrums in hopes of bringing a more modern-day look to the team. This will include, but will not be limited to, the team's new identity with a mascot.

"This team is our family's legacy," Tanya Snyder said in a statement. "We are at a pivotal point in the history of this team as we work to become the gold standard of NFL franchises. The co-CEO titles reflect our approach to that effort. It is a natural progression, but it's important to formally recognize the diversity of opinion and perspective that informs everything we do. In my new role, I'll be positioned to ensure the core values that are central to our philanthropy permeate the entire organization and bring us closer to realizing our goals."

As one of just three female CEOs in the NFL, Tanya Snyder's co-CEO title shows that the Washington Football Team is making strides at changing its culture. Washington also hired general manager Jason Wright and head coach Ron Rivera last year, creating one of the most diverse front offices in the NFL.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha