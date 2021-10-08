Who won the NFL game last night? Result and score from Thursday Night Football ft. Seahawks and Rams

Week 5 of the NFL season began with a game between the Seattle Seahawks and the LA Rams in the NFC West. The result of the game will be trending for the next several days.

It's still early in the 2021 season but the NFC West is shaping up to be highly competitive this year. With the extra playoff spot, all four teams have a chance of making the playoffs. It wasn't the prettiest game at all, but it had moments and situations that made it a game you shouldn't have missed.

NFL Thursday Night Football: LA Rams beat Seattle Seahawks

The LA Rams fell behind early but eventually fought back against the Seahawks and held on to their lead for the win. Some of it was the Rams' offense and most of their success was from the negatives from the Seahawks.

RB Darrell Henderson Jr. was questionable to play in the game as he has been battling an injury, but showed up and had 82 rushing yards for a TD with a reception for 17 yards. Seattle's run defense was seen as a solid group entering the game, but Henderson and Sony Michel both scored touchdowns while the Rams ran for a total of 118 yards. WR Robert Woods was said to be used more this week and did just that with 150 receiving yards.

Matthew Stafford wasn't the greatest in the first quarter and Twitter had him trending with people calling him "Detroit Matthew Stafford". It's true that he looked the worst he has all season and missed on several key throws. He still ended up with 365 yards, a TD, an INT and a 97.3 passer rating. Part of his issues was a result of a finger injury, but the other part was that the Seahawks defense was putting pressure on the QB for a change. The INT wasn't his fault either as it was tipped by CB Jalen Ramsey first.

The Rams' defense did have two INTs of their own and the first one came right after Stafford threw his INT. The second one was picked off from backup QB Geno Smith late in the fourth quarter. Aaron Donald and Terrell Lewis each had a sack while the defense kept the Seahawks under 360 total yards.

QB Russell Wilson did not have his best game either with 152 yards, a TD and INT with just 16 passes thrown. Penalties were a killer on scoring plays for them and Wilson wasn't even able to finish the game. Similar to Matthew Stafford, Wilson suffered an injury to the middle finger of his throwing hand and had to sit out the fourth quarter.

Their committee of RBs without Chris Carson on the field wasn't able to get much going, which hurt the flow of the offense against the Rams defense. WR DK Metcalf had a good game with 98 yards off five catches and two TDs, so at least some fantasy football owners were happy with the Seahawks.

While the defense was able to put a ton of pressure on Matthew Stafford early on, it did not last and Stafford was untouched for the most part. Quandre Diggs made an excellent play in the endzone to pick off his former teammate Matthew Stafford, who tried to throw the ball away.

The most memorable play from the Seattle Seahawks came from punter Michael Dickson and his infamous "double punt". A punt attempt in the second half deep in their own territory was blocked and deflected to an open area of the field. Dickson was able to recover it and tried to run it upfield. There was a ton of traffic, so he chose to... punt it again. Somehow the shank kick took the ball over 60 yards and within the 20 for an amazing and legal play for the Seahawks. (The rulebook claims a re-kick can occur if the ball doesn't go beyond the LOS, even though Dickson may have just crossed it).

The Seahawks (2-3) fall to the bottom of the division while the Rams (4-1) keep in step with the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. The Rams travel to face the New York Giants next Sunday while Seattle travel to Pittsburgh next Sunday night.

Final Score: LA Rams 26-14 Seattle Seahawks

LA Rams' top performers:

QB Matthew Stafford (25/37, 365 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT)

RB Darrell Henderson Jr (17 carries, 82 yards, 1 TD, 1 catch, 17 yards)

WR Robert Woods (12 catches, 150 yards)

Also Read

Seattle Seahawks' top performers

QB Russell Wilson (11/16, 152 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT)

RB Alex Collins (15 carries, 47 yards, 2 catches, 25 yards)

WR DK Metcalf (5 catches, 98 yards, 2 TDs)

Edited by Piyush Bisht