Who won the NFL games last night? Full list of results and scores - October 17th

Missed Week 6 of the NFL season? We've got you covered with the final scores and key performers from each game. From the crazy ending to the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots to the Jacksonville Jaguars snapping their 20-game losing streak, check out everything that happened during Sunday's Week 6 of the NFL season.

Jacksonville Jaguars beat Miami Dolphins 23-20

The Jaguars won! Nobody has tipped this sentence since September 2020, but Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer have finally clinched their maiden NFL win — they're still winless in the U.S., but, well, you can't have everything you want.

It was a close game that ended with a game-winning field-goal, an interesting sight considering that the Jaguars had not converted a single field goal attempt over the first five weeks. None from Jacksonville or Miami are expected to contend for a playoff spot in 2021.

Jacksonville Jaguars' top performers:

QB: Trevor Lawrence (25/41, 319 yards, TD)

Trevor Lawrence (25/41, 319 yards, TD) RB: James Robinson (17 carries, 73 yards, TD)

James Robinson (17 carries, 73 yards, TD) WR: Marvin Jones (7 catches, 100 yards, TD)

Green Bay Packers beat Chicago Bears 24-14

Justin Fields' first game in the Packers-Bears rivalry was more of a reminder that Rodgers still owns the edge in this matchup — and, like the quarterback said after he scored a running touchdown, "I still own you!"

It was a decent effort by the Bears, but even with all the pressure they were able to apply on Rodgers, Chicago still couldn't get close to winning the game in the second half. Fields committed some rookie mistakes that determined the final score.

Green Bay Packers' top performers:

QB: Aaron Rodgers (17/23, 195 yards, 2 TDs)

Aaron Rodgers (17/23, 195 yards, 2 TDs) RB: Aaron Jones (13 carries, 76 yards)

Aaron Jones (13 carries, 76 yards) WR: Davante Adams (4 catches, 89 yards)

Cincinnati Bengals beat Detroit Lions 34-11

Joe Burrow continued his fantastic season with one more mature display, this time leading the Bengals to an easy win against the Detroit Lions. The quarterback is connecting with rookie and fellow LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase at a perfect rate.

As the Bengals' schedule starts to get tougher, Cincinnati can be proud of how they started the season in a strong manner. There's enough room and confidence now to fight the best teams and maybe steal a playoff spot in the AFC.

Cincinnati Bengals' top performers:

QB: Joe Burrow (19/29, 271 yards, 3 TDs, INT)

Joe Burrow (19/29, 271 yards, 3 TDs, INT) RB: Joe Mixon (18 carries, 94 yards)

Joe Mixon (18 carries, 94 yards) WR: Ja'Marr Chase (4 catches, 97 yards)

Indianapolis Colts beat Houston Texans 31-3

It was just another day in the office for the Colts, who had no difficulty beating the Texans with another great Jonathan Taylor display. The running back has been a valuable piece for Carson Wentz since he returned from injury.

The Colts are still 1.5 games behind the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South, but their schedule gets easier over the next few weeks. The race for the division is on.

Indianapolis Colts' top performers:

QB: Carson Wentz (11/20, 223 yards, 2 TDs)

Carson Wentz (11/20, 223 yards, 2 TDs) RB: Jonathan Taylor (14 carries, 145 yards, 2 TDs)

Jonathan Taylor (14 carries, 145 yards, 2 TDs) WR: T.Y. Hilton (4 catches, 80 yards)

Los Angeles Rams beat New York Giants 38-11

The Rams had the game done and dusted at halftime with a strong performance in New York. The Giants couldn't do anything to either stop Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp or move the ball and block Aaron Donald. Daniel Jones finished with three interceptions and not a lot to show for.

The problems with the New York Giants are clear: their coach does not appear to be at the level of others in the league, the general manager's roster-building is questionable and the quarterback is not good enough to lead a team to the playoffs. Another rebuild is likely to come.

Los Angeles Rams' top performers:

QB: Matthew Stafford (22/28, 251 yards, 4 TDs, INT)

Matthew Stafford (22/28, 251 yards, 4 TDs, INT) RB: Darrell Henderson Jr. (21 carries, 78 yards, TD)

Darrell Henderson Jr. (21 carries, 78 yards, TD) WR: Cooper Kupp (9 catches, 130 yards, 2 TDs)

Kansas City Chiefs beat Washington Football Team 31-13

Mahomes keeps having problems with interceptions. This time, Patrick was wrapped up by a defender on a 3rd & 1 close to the end zone but tried to do too much instead of just taking the sack, and this turned out to be an ugly turnover, another one for the quarterback.

At least the Chiefs' defense showed signs of life. Yes, it was against Taylor Heinicke, but the group looked decent for most of the game, especially in the second half. As the schedule gets easier now, Kansas City will have enough time to figure out what they should fix to be a contender in 2021.

Kansas City Chiefs' top performers:

QB: Patrick Mahomes (32/47, 397 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)

Patrick Mahomes (32/47, 397 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs) RB: Darrel Williams (21 carries, 62 yards, 2 TDs)

Darrel Williams (21 carries, 62 yards, 2 TDs) WR: Tyreek Hill (9 catches, 76 yards, TD)

Minnesota Vikings beat Carolina Panthers 34-28

Kirk Cousins remains on his quest to be recognized as a top-10 quarterback. He added another great performance to his resumè, leading the Vikings to an important win in a game that was made much more difficult than it needed to be because of conservative decisions by the coaching staff.

The Vikings are now .500, and even though they aren't good enough to challenge the Packers for the division, Minnesota are on track to fight for an NFC wild card spot.

Minnesota Vikings' top performers:

QB: Kirk Cousins (33/48, 373 yards, 3 TDs)

Kirk Cousins (33/48, 373 yards, 3 TDs) RB: Dalvin Cook (29 carries, 140 yards, TD)

Dalvin Cook (29 carries, 140 yards, TD) WR: Adam Thielen (11 catches, 126 yards, TD)

Baltimore Ravens beat Los Angeles Chargers 34-6

Everyone who expected this to be the greatest game of the weekend must've felt disappointed when the fourth-quarter ended. It was complete domination from Baltimore, who led the game from start to finish while Justin Herbert had the worst game of his career.

The Ravens are incredibly dangerous. They can force turnovers, play aggressive on defense, and can attack you through both the air and the ground. With five straight wins now, don't discard Baltimore for the AFC title.

Baltimore Ravens' top performers:

QB: Lamar Jackson (19/27, 167 yards, TD, 2 INTs)

Lamar Jackson (19/27, 167 yards, TD, 2 INTs) RB: Devonta Freeman (9 carries, 53 yards, TD)

Devonta Freeman (9 carries, 53 yards, TD) WR/TE: Mark Andrews (5 catches, 68 yards, TD)

Arizona Cardinals beat Cleveland Browns 37-14

The Cardinals made no excuses out of their missing pieces, the most important being HC Kliff Kingsbury and edge-rusher Chandler Jones, because of a small COVID-19 outbreak on the team. Arizona remain the only undefeated team in the league after a dominant win in Cleveland.

The Browns were also missing important pieces, but they had no answer for what the Cardinals threw at them at the start of the first quarter. Even worse, quarterback Baker Mayfield has reaggravated his shoulder injury and he may lose some games in the next few weeks.

Arizona Cardinals' top performers:

QB: Kyler Murray (20/30, 229 yards, 4 TDs)

Kyler Murray (20/30, 229 yards, 4 TDs) RB: James Conner (16 carries, 71 yards)

James Conner (16 carries, 71 yards) WR: A.J. Green (5 catches, 79 yards, TD)

Las Vegas Raiders beat Denver Broncos 34-24

What better way to give a response from a difficult week than with a great win? The Raiders did just that against the Broncos, dominating their opponents at the Mile High. Derek Carr had an especially great game, completing some deep bombs to Henry Ruggs and steering the Las Vegas ship back on track after the whole Jon Gruden saga.

Las Vegas Raiders' top performers:

QB: Derek Carr (18/27, 341 yards, 2 TDs)

Derek Carr (18/27, 341 yards, 2 TDs) RB: Josh Jacobs (16 carries, 53 yards, TD)

Josh Jacobs (16 carries, 53 yards, TD) WR: Henry Ruggs (3 catches, 97 yards, TD)

Dallas Cowboys beat New England Patriots 35-29

Best game of the weekend, for sure. The Cowboys and the Patriots played at a high level in Foxboro for four quarters and then some more. The frantic ending only made it better for the fans.

Dallas had success moving the ball over the field during the game, but Prescott failed to finish two drives with turnovers inside the 10-yard line. The Patriots unleashed Mac Jones' deep ball, but a pick-6 at the end of the fourth quarter gave the Cowboys new life in the contest. A game-winning touchdown by CeeDee Lamb in overtime delivered the final scoreline.

Dallas Cowboys' top performers:

QB: Dak Prescott (36/51, 445 yards, 3 TDs, INT)

Dak Prescott (36/51, 445 yards, 3 TDs, INT) RB: Ezekiel Elliott (17 carries, 69 yards)

Ezekiel Elliott (17 carries, 69 yards) WR: CeeDee Lamb (9 catches, 149 yards, 2 TDs)

Pittsburgh Steelers beat Seattle Seahawks 23-20

The fans who stayed up late to see the end of this were awarded with a fantastic finish. Even with a backup quarterback, the Seahawks made the Steelers' life very difficult, almost pulling off an upset win in a crowded Heinz Field. An overtime strip sack by T.J. Watt, however, was the play of the game, allowing the home team to convert a game-winning field goal.

The sad note of the contest was the serious Darrell Taylor injury suffered in the fourth quarter. The Seahawks' defensive end had to be taken off the field on a stretcher, but fortunately, had movement in all his extremities when he arrived at the hospital.

Pittsburgh Steelers' top performers:

QB: Ben Roethlisberger (27/38, 224 yards, TD)

Ben Roethlisberger (27/38, 224 yards, TD) RB: Najee Harris (23 carries, 77 yards)

Najee Harris (23 carries, 77 yards) WR: Diontae Johnson (9 catches, 71 yards)

