"Whoever wins Thursday!!" - Odell Beckham Jr. might have just dropped a major hint about which team he'll sign for in 2022

The NFL regular season is nearly here, and Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent. It's not a total surprise for a player who will miss a large chunk of the season to be unsigned at this point. But he does have the prestige and talent that a lot of teams would probably be interested in.

The last time he was on the field, he was on his way to a potential Super Bowl MVP award. He had 52 yards and a touchdown midway through the second quarter.

That kind of talent is hard to pass up, even if it comes in a currently damaged package. It's unclear how much attention Beckham has received in free agency, but he did drop a hint on Twitter about where he might play next.

Odell Beckham Jr @obj can't wait … to all the boys goin into the season! May God bless u wit peace of mind and physical strength to endure the season. God watch over all my brothers this year let them shine and stay healthy !! LUV Whoever wins Thursday !!!!! 😈 😭 😉

The Los Angeles Rams, his former team, will start their title defense against the Buffalo Bills in the season opener on Thursday night. His former teammate and friend Von Miller now plays for the Bills.

The two teams appear to be at the forefront in the Beckham sweepstakes. The Rams made a nice gesture toward their former wide receiver and might be the favorites at this point.

Jourdan Rodrigue @JourdanRodrigue The Rams kept a full locker - plus name plate - open for Odell Beckham Jr in their locker room at Thousand Oaks.

Beckham saying that he will join the winner of Thursday's contest might also be a joke. However, it does seem like he's intent on joining one of the two teams.

Where will Odell Beckham Jr. play next?

Right now, the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams seem to be the only teams looking at the free agent wide receiver. However, there are other teams that could use his services.

If Odell Beckham Jr. is able to return, then the Green Bay Packers are in desperate need of a WR after Davante Adams left. The Baltimore Ravens could use Beckham, too.

Most teams would benefit from his services, even as a WR3. Between the Rams and Bills, though, it does seem more likely that the Rams will re-sign him.

They dedicated a locker to him, which may mean they know something everyone else doesn't. He's familiar with the staff and probably enjoyed having Matthew Stafford throw him the ball.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills are the current favorites for the Super Bowl and it's hard to pass up an opportunity to win another ring. It will be interesting to see who Odell Beckham Jr. decides to play for, and it just might be Thursday's victor.

