Why Bills’ $47,000,000 Josh Allen consideration is set to make 2025 Super Bowl window much tighter

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have fallen in the Divisional round of the playoffs for the third consecutive season. Once again, it was Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs that cut the Bills' hopes of reaching the AFC title game short.

While it's a tough reality for Allen and his team, the organization will now move forward to the 2024 NFL season. However, the financial aspect of making a Super Bowl run is becoming increasingly difficult. Allen's $258 million contract and the salary cap hit that comes along with it, will increase significantly next season.

This season, Josh Allen's contract had a salary cap hit of $18.6 million. Heading into the 2024 NFL season, the cap hit increases to $47.1 million on just Allen's contract. Maneuvering around that large salary and continuing to keep a solid team around the quarterback will be a difficult task.

Before the Buffalo Bills drafted Josh Allen in 2018, the team had made just one playoff appearance between 2000 and 2017. During his tenure, Allen has led Buffalo to the playoffs every season of his NFL career. Could the salary cap and the team's inability to get past the Chiefs be the end of Buffalo's Super Bowl chances?

Bills free agents list for 2024

The Buffalo Bills salary cap issues aren't just solely around quarterback Josh Allen. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs' contract has a $27.85 million hit on cap space and linebacker Von Miller's contract takes an additional $23.79 million.

On top of those financial decisions, Buffalo also has a lengthy list of players who will now become free agents this offseason.

Gabe Davis, Wide receiver Taylor Rapp, Safety Shaq Lawson, Defensive end Kyle Allen, Quarterback Micah Hyde, Free safety Latavius Murray, Running back Linval Joseph, Defensive tackle Damien Harris, Running back Leonard Floyd, Outside linebacker DaQuan Jones, Defensive tackle Tim Settle, Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, Defensive end Tyler Matakevich, Inside linebacker Poona Ford, Defensive end Dane Jackson, Cornerback Tyrel Dodson, Inside linebacker David Edwards, Guard Trent Sherfield, Wide receiver A.J. Epenesa, Defensive end Cam Lewis, Cornerback Quintin Morris, Tight end

Highlighting the list of free agents is wide receiver Gabe Davis, who at 24 years old could see a big payday. Davis has become a clutch asset for Allen throughout the last few seasons, however, if Buffalo ends up retaining Stefon Diggs, they likely won't be able to pay both him and Davis.

As for the defense, safeties Taylor Rapp and Micah Hyde are both set to hit the free-agent market as well. Buffalo's secondary has helped lead them to the success they've had the last few seasons. It would be crucial for the organization to be able to re-sign at least one of their safeties.