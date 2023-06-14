Kroy Biermann's late 30s are not going exactly as planned. According to court documents, Biermann has skipped months of payments on a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Executives at the company claim they've asked the former linebacker to return the $400,000 SUV, but he refused, creating standing for the lawsuit.

BMW claims that Biermann owes about 5,000 per month over the 36-month period between July 2020 and July 2023, creating a grand total of $190,000 in payments.

While he did pay some of that amount, he often came up short and eventually stopped paying altogether. Kroy Biermann's last payment was made back in September 2022.

The former linebacker is also embroiled in another legal struggle against Kim Zolciak, as the two are getting divorced. Biermann is fighting for his finances and custody of his four kids. Zolciak has accused Biermann of smoking too much marijuana, while Biermann has called her out for having a gambling addiction.

Life takes a downturn for Kroy Biermann as 40 approaches

Falcons linebacker at Atlanta v Dallas

Overall, the doorstep of 40 is treating Biermann's family much worse than the doorstep of 30. About 10 years ago, Kroy Biermann was still in his prime in the NFL. He and Zolciak were still early on in their fast-tracked marriage and everything seemed to be going in his favor.

Although he was in range of 30, he was still young enough to take the workload of the team. In 2012, he was part of a franchise that had reached the conference championship and the buzz from the 2012 season helped keep hope alive for the Atlanta Falcons and Matt Ryan.

How much did Kroy Biermann make in the NFL?

Atlanta Falcons 2011 Headshots

Biermann's career started the same year as Matt Ryan, with both getting added to the team in 2008. After playing on an NFL salary for eight seasons, Spotrac counts that he made about $14 million in his career.

Spending almost half a million dollars on a leased vehicle might be just one small chunk of his expenses since leaving the league.

Will the former linebacker land on his feet or will he become a cautionary tale for future players about financial literacy and making poor decisions?

