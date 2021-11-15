Why is Richard Sherman not playing against Washington?

Richard Sherman has officially been ruled out of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 10 game of the 2021 NFL season against the Washington Football Team. He injured his calf during pregame warm-ups and was a late scratch for the game. He was listed as healthy coming into the week and had no injury designation tag prior to hurting his calf immediately before the game.

What happened to Richard Sherman?

News of the calf injury was announced just minutes before game time.

Richard Sherman was recently added to the Buccaneers roster to help improve their passing defense. Pass coverage has been one of their biggest weaknesses so far this season, as well as last season. Prior to adding Richard Sherman, the Buccaneers ranked last in the entire NFL in passing yards allowed per game. They have been better lately and some of the credit can be given to Richard Sherman.

Entering Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season, the Buccaneers now rank 20th in the NFL against the pass. It's still not one of the strengths of the team but moving up 12 spots is clearly a significant improvement. Richard Sherman has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL over the last decade. He is past his prime at this point, but still more than capable of providing a positive impact on a defense.

Carmen Vitali @CarmieV Dee Delaney starting in place of Richard Sherman on the outside. Delaney actually had an interception in practice this week. Let's see if he can do it IRL today. Dee Delaney starting in place of Richard Sherman on the outside. Delaney actually had an interception in practice this week. Let's see if he can do it IRL today.

Despite their struggles against passing, the Buccaneers still have one of the top defensive units in the NFL. They currently rank second in rushing yards allowed per game, seventh in total yards allowed per game and 13th in points allowed per game. Richard Sherman's talents have been a huge help for the Buccaneers defense but his veteran leadership is even more valuable at this point in his career.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The severity of the calf injury he suffered in pregame is still unclear right now. Further details probably won't be released until at least after the game at the very soonest. The Buccaneers are in pursuit of making a run to the Super Bowl for a second consecutive season. They hope to have Richard Sherman back as soon as possible to help them get there.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar