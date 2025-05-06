  • home icon
Why did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ditch Met Gala 2025? Reason for power couple's absence revealed

By Shanu Singh
Modified May 06, 2025 15:57 GMT
Why did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ditch Met Gala 2025 (image credit: getty)

Fans eagerly waited for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to make their first-ever appearance as a couple at the Met Gala 2025 on Monday. However, they did not attend the big event.

Fans were concerned and wondered why the couple ditched the Met Gala this year. On Tuesday, TMZ reported that an unnamed source revealed the reason for their absence.

Kelce and Swift were all-in with their plans to attend the Met Gala on Monday. However, they failed to "make it work as a result of their schedules." The couple has been busy throughout the NFL offseason, resulting in minimal public appearances.

While it has been unclear which project Swift has been working on lately, Kelce recently had a photoshoot in Manhattan. The Kansas City Chiefs star posed with a classic Chevy Chevelle, adorning a stylish outfit.

Travis Kelce broke social media ties with Ryan Reynolds a week before the 2025 Met Gala

Like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, also did not attend the 2025 Met Gala, likely due to Lively's ongoing legal battles with Justin Baldoni.

Lively and Reynolds may have opted to avoid attracting any unnecessary attention, especially the "Deadpool" actor, who has been in the headlines lately after Kelce unfollowed him, according to Page Six.

Kelce's decision came shortly after it was revealed that he and Swift distanced themselves from Reynolds and Lively. In a report released by US Weekly, an unnamed source said that the couple doesn't want to be part of Lively's legal battles.

"All the stuff going on with Blake is another reason Taylor and Travis want to keep to themselves," the source said on April 1. "The last thing Taylor wants is to be dragged into a controversy when she's trying to destress."

While Kelce and Swift have maintained a low profile throughout the offseason, the Chiefs tight end recently enjoyed a round of golf with his brother Jason and singer Justin Timberlake. In a BTS video posted by Timberlake, he had fun being a "backup dancer" of Kelce.

Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
