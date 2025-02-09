"Behavior of a true psychopath" - NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes' viral pregame outfit for Super Bowl LIX

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrived at Caesars Superdome wearing what appeared to be an Eagles midnight green suit.

The pregame fashion choice triggered immediate buzz, particularly as Kansas City prepares to face Philadelphia in the 2025 Super Bowl. The Chiefs enter this clash with history on the line — attempting to secure an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl victory.

As reported by BBC Sport, Mahomes made his championship intentions clear after last year's victory.

"We're not done, dog," Mahomes said. "I want three, no one's ever got three. I want back to back to back."

The matchup carries extra weight as a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl, where Kansas City edged Philadelphia 38-35. Mahomes holds a 2-1 career record against the Eagles.

Here are some of the reactions from the NFL world:

Some fans saw the green suit as calculated mind games.

"Why is he wearing Eagles colours?" one fan tweeted.

"Pat Mahomes pulling up in an Eagles green suit is certainly a statement," another fan said.

"Dude repping Philly colors is wild," another fan wrote.

Chiefs supporters rallied behind their QB's bold approach.

"Wearing Green, all confident! Love it!! GO CHIEFS!!!!" one fan said.

"Looks all business," another fan wrote.

"Patrick Mahomes wearing a green suit is one of the funniest things," a fan commented.

The 2025 Super Bowl sets the stage for a historic showdown for Patrick Mahomes

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-City Scenes - Source: Imagn

ESPN reported that the path to this Super Bowl showcased both teams' strengths. Kansas City survived a thrilling 32-29 victory over Buffalo in the AFC championship game while Philadelphia dominated Washington 55-23 in the NFC championship to earn its spot.

The Eagles hold recent success against Kansas City, winning their last meeting 21-17 on Nov. 20, 2023. Philadelphia's offense now features running back Saquon Barkley, who BBC Sport noted needs just 30 yards to break the all-time record for rushing yards in a season, including the playoffs (2,476).

The stage is set at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, a venue ESPN described as "rich in supernatural lore." Either Kansas City will complete their historic three-peat quest or Philadelphia will exact revenge for their 2023 Super Bowl defeat.

