Patrick Mahomes to the Green Bay Packers?

That scenario could happen in a weird trade proposal by a Packers fan.

A football fan with the Twitter handle freezesports1 said:

“Question for Packers fans: Would you trade Jordan Love for Patrick Mahomes straight up? I know Mahomes is arguably better than Love right now, but we don’t know what the future holds. Mahomes is also getting kind of old. I’m torn on this tbh.”

Freeze @freezesports1



His theory was met with confused reactions, especially if this take is for real. One football fan said:

His theory was met with confused reactions, especially if this take is for real. One football fan said:

“Stop smoking meth”

Another commenter said:

“I am now certain that those Cheeseheads cause brain damage.”

Here are some of the best comments regarding this head-scratching proposal.

People @_JC3



Stop smoking meth twitter.com/freezesports1/…

Nikhil Mehta @nmehtaUR2022



I am now certain that those Cheeseheads cause brain damage. twitter.com/freezesports1/…

Julian @JulianAndujar__



I'll take Mahomes without legs to the grave twitter.com/freezesports1/…

Rishi Patel @Rishman88 twitter.com/freezesports1/…



Packers fans got the corniest takes! This ain't even a question lmao. Also Mahomes would be a Kings Ransom and finally you guys drove Rodgers crazy and didn't help build anything around him once Adams was gone 😭 twitter.com/freezesports1/…

🅿️etty Champion @HKChiefs9276



Since when did y'all start putting meth in the cheese??? twitter.com/freezesports1/…

Nas Lee @MurNa37



Saying "arguably better" is absolutely insane twitter.com/freezesports1/…

#JacobSzn ✌🏾 @jacobsports12 twitter.com/freezesports1/…



The tweet baiting is crazy 😭😭💀 twitter.com/freezesports1/…

Bobby smokestack @Bs3Coach



Ain't no way this is a real person with an actual IQ saying this twitter.com/freezesports1/…

The jury is still out on Jordan Love’s career because he will only take over from Aaron Rodgers this season. He was mainly a backup who played spot minutes in ten games over two seasons. Love didn’t even play at all during his rookie season.

However, now that he has a chance to show his talent, he could be one of the game’s greatest quarterbacks. But he’s nowhere near Patrick Mahomes at this stage of his career.

A straight-up Patrick Mahomes-for-Jordan Love trade doesn’t make sense

Even Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach would laugh at this proposal. There’s no way he will give up the best quarterback of his generation for an unproven commodity.

Likewise, they have invested substantial financial resources in Mahomes after giving him a ten-year, $450 million contract. In 2023, Mahomes will have a $39.6 million cap hit.

Even if he is exponentially better than Love, the Packers only have $14.2 million in cap space, no thanks mainly to Aaron Rodgers’ $40.3 million dead money. Conversely, Love’s one-year extension is worth only $13.5 million.

Meanwhile, it’s unfathomable to imagine a team trading a quarterback who has just won his second Super Bowl title and second Super Bowl MVP award. Love must match those credentials before trade talks could even be considered.

If he can’t lead the Packers to Super Bowl titles, Love must at least gain All-Pro or Pro Bowl selections. Patrick Mahomes is a two-time First Team All-Pro member and five-time Pro Bowler. The Chiefs have also clinched five straight AFC Championship Game appearances with Mahomes as their starter.

Finally, Mahomes is entering the prime years of his career. Suffering from ankle injuries before he turns 30 could be a cause for concern. But he overcame the odds to lead his team to victory, especially in Super Bowl LVII.

Therefore, there’s no way Jordan Love will take over from Patrick Mahomes. After all, why do the Chiefs need to fix what isn’t broken? If anything, they must invest in their offensive line to protect their prized quarterback.

